San Francisco, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For San Francisco

Bay Area News Alert
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDENWad00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

