Daily Weather Forecast For San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
