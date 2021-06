Conference championships are hard to come by in any sport at any level, but this school year's Rugby Middle School's girls didn't make it look that way. In what is believed to be the first time ever, the Lady Raiders earned the Blue Ridge Conference championship in every sport they competed in, making it a clean sweep for the 2020-21 school year. They won titles in cross country, volleyball, soccer, basketball, softball and track and field, and they accomplished the feat during the challenging coronavirus pandemic restrictions.