If you love cute photographs of animals then the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are a must - and are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. The 2021 competition is well under way - with entries due to close on 30 June. But to get you in the mood - and to encourage for you to dig out your most amusing images of wildlife, the organizers had released some of the most amusing entries it has received so far. Some will have you rolling on the floor laughing, like the shot above of a lion by Giovanni Querzani in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.