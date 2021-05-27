Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden Willing To Stretch Out Talks With GOPers Over Infrastructure Plan Past His Deadline

By Cristina Cabrera
TPM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is open to extending negotiations over his sweeping infrastructure plan with Republicans past his original Memorial Day deadline, according to Politico. Biden’s team and the Democrats involved are reportedly planning on ending the talks within a week or two and move on to getting full Democratic support for the legislation if the bipartisan discussions fail to reach any major breakthroughs.

talkingpointsmemo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Gop Senate#Democratic Senate#Politico#Senate Budget Committee#The White House#Axios#President Joe Biden#Infrastructure Plan#Legislation#Progressives#I Vt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Electionstucson.com

Letter: Biden and his "UNITY" Pledge

COME ON (BIDEN) MAN....................Is this your example of "UNITY" It would appear to most that it continues to be your goal of keeping RACISM & Separation at the forefront. As Rahm Emanuel has always said: "Don't ever let a Crisis go to waste". Walt Johnson. Foothills. Disclaimer: As submitted to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden agenda meets critical crossroad over infrastructure

President Biden is at a crossroad in infrastructure talks that could determine how much of his agenda he will accomplish before the midterm elections. Facing pressure on all sides and a self-imposed August deadline, observers expect Biden to make a definitive choice in the next few weeks to either make a deal with Republicans or try to pass legislation along party lines.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Criticizes President Biden’s $6 Trillion Budget Plan

(Washington, DC ) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is criticizing the six-trillion-dollar budget proposal President Joe Biden unveiled on Friday afternoon. The Iowa Republican called the budget “reckless” and the timing heading into a three-day weekend “one of the oldest tricks in the book.” Grassley claims the plan would shatter previous records for spending and debt and debt would reach 117-percent of gross national product. Grassley says it also includes “a slate of new taxes which would be felt all income levels across the country.” President Biden says only people making more than 400-thousand dollars a year and large corporations will pay more taxes under his proposal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ.com

Biden must clamp down on progressive-hesitant Dems | Letters

For whom does the bell toll? It tolls for Democrats if President Joe Biden does not soon find a way to eliminate the U.S. Senate filibuster rule (which requires 60, not 51, votes to pass most legislation). Then, Congress needs to overrule state voter suppression laws metastasizing throughout the nation, and pass his party’s progressive legislative agenda.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Gillibrand says it's a 'misstep' for Democrats to wait for Republicans to negotiate infrastructure

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said it is a “misstep” for Democrats to “wait any longer” for Republicans on infrastructure negotiations. When asked by host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” if Republicans are “negotiating in bad faith” on an infrastructure bill, Gillibrand called on the White House to pass its package through reconciliation, which would allow Congress to approve legislation with a simple majority vote, eliminating the need for Republican support.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Presidential ElectionThe Fiscal Times

Biden Slashes Cost of His Infrastructure Plan in New Offer to Republicans

The Biden administration has reduced the size of its infrastructure proposal by more than half a trillion dollars, the White House announced Friday. Speaking to reporters, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that as part of ongoing negotiations with Republican lawmakers, the proposal has been cut to $1.7 trillion, down from the initial $2.25 offer released at the end of March. The new offer was presented to Republican negotiators via teleconference on Friday afternoon.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...