Biden Willing To Stretch Out Talks With GOPers Over Infrastructure Plan Past His Deadline
President Joe Biden is open to extending negotiations over his sweeping infrastructure plan with Republicans past his original Memorial Day deadline, according to Politico. Biden’s team and the Democrats involved are reportedly planning on ending the talks within a week or two and move on to getting full Democratic support for the legislation if the bipartisan discussions fail to reach any major breakthroughs.talkingpointsmemo.com