Hitchcock County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 737 AM CDT, a trained spotter reported water running over roads due to ditches filled with water. Water covering roadways may be possible this morning. Remember, if you encounter water over a roadway, turn around, don`t drown.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Hitchcock County, NE
Hitchcock
Hitchcock
Special Weather Statement, Severity, Roadways, Ditches
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT/715 PM CDT/ FOR CHEYENNE AND RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS...HITCHCOCK AND EASTERN DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 544 PM MDT/644 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Culbertson to 15 miles north of Levant, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet site at Bird City. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include St. Francis, Atwood, Benkelman, Trenton, Culbertson, Bird City and Stratton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hitchcock FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTY At 724 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Hitchcock County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED