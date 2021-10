The Asus RT-AX68U Wi-Fi 6 router is on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. That's a crazy low price and a match for the lowest we've ever seen. The router has only been around for about six months and has spent most of that time selling for $200. Even when it does go on sale, it usually only drops to about $180. Today's deal is a huge drop that we are sure will not last long. You can also find this price at Office Depot if you need another shopping option.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO