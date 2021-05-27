Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Former Bolivian Interior Minister calls for the arrest of Evo Morales for ‘terrorism’ arrested in the United States on corruption charges

By Cory Weinberg
presstories.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday that Murillo and his former commander-in-chief, Sergio Mendes, were arrested last week on criminal charges related to corruption and money laundering. The couple has been charged “Receiving bribes paid by an American company and individuals to secure a contract with the Bolivian government” Then use the US financial system to launder funds.

presstories.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evo Morales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption Charges#Government Corruption#Terrorism Charges#Americans#Mas#Bolivian Officials#Bolivian Interior#President Evo Morales#Morales Supporters#Criminal Charges#Interior Minister#United States#Treason#Money Laundering#Bribes#Prison#Defense Ministry#Protests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Country
Argentina
Related
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Guatemala Congress Approves Judge Linked to Graft Case for Top Court

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -Lawmakers on Monday ratified the appointment of a judge linked to a judicial corruption probe to sit on Guatemala's top court, a few days before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, whose government has urged the country to fight graft. Nester Vasquez's ratification as one...
Georgia Statevaldostatoday.com

Bolivian nationals arrested in Georgia for money laundering

Former Minister of Government of Bolivia, Owner of Florida-Based Company, and Three Others Charged in Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme. Two Bolivian nationals and three U.S. citizens were arrested on May 21, and May 22, in Florida and Georgia on criminal charges related to their alleged roles in a bribery and money laundering scheme. The former Minister of Government of Bolivia and another former Bolivian official are accused of receiving bribes paid by a U.S. company and individuals to secure a Bolivian government contract, and then using the U.S. financial system to launder those bribes.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Intercept

DOJ Threatened MIT Researchers With Subpoena in Collaboration With Bolivian Coup Regime

A Justice Department trial attorney repeatedly contacted Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers asking, eventually under threat of subpoena, about research they had conducted on the 2019 Bolivian presidential election, according to emails obtained by The Intercept. Sent between October 2020 and January 2021, the emails point to the existence of the Justice Department inquiry and add new evidence to support Bolivian allegations that the United States was implicated in its 2019 coup.
Seattle, WALas Vegas Herald

Seattle Man Arrested Trying to Join Islamic State Terror Group

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - A 20-year-old Seattle man is facing a terrorism-related charge after he was arrested while trying to board a flight to join the Islamic State (IS) group, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday. Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested Friday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as he checked in...
Restaurantsnewsofbahrain.com

Bahrain restaurants and cafes face legal action

The Health Ministry has taken action against 41 restaurants and cafes for flouting the mandatory precautionary measures announced by the National Medical Taskforce for Combating Covid-19 and approved by the Executive Committee. The Ministry inspectors visited 211 restaurants and cafes yesterday, in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the Bahrain...
Europehot96.com

Russia detains ex-chief of opposition group Open Russia – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A former director of Open Russia, an opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has been removed from a plane in St. Petersburg and arrested, a monitoring group reported on Tuesday. OVD-Info, a group which monitors police action against opposition figures,...
Worldcpj.org

Journalist Asad Ali Toor summoned for alleged defamation of Pakistan government

Washington, D.C., June 1, 2021 — Pakistan should authorities stop harassing journalist Asad Ali Toor and let him work freely, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Yesterday, the Cyber Crime Reporting Center of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency in Rawalpindi issued a summons addressed to Toor’s home, ordering him to...
Worldkitco.com

Ex Kyrgyz PM arrested on suspicion of corruption over gold mine

BISHKEK, May 31 (Reuters) - Security service officers in Kyrgyzstan arrested former prime minister Omurbek Babanov on Monday on suspicion of corruption during an investigation into the development of the Kumtor gold mine, the State Committee for National Security said. Babanov served as prime minister in 2011-12 and finished second in the 2017 presidential election.
Public Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Turkish agents arrest nephew of US-based cleric Gulen

Turkish intelligence agents have captured the nephew of US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen in a overseas operation and brought him back to Turkey, pro-government media reported on Monday. Selahaddin Gulen was wanted because he was accused of membership in a terrorist organization, the Demiroren Haber Ajansi news agency said, without...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Albania parliament to vote on president's impeachment June 9

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's parliament on Monday decided to hold an extraordinary session next week on the impeachment of the country's president for allegedly violating the constitution. The session will be held June 9 following a report by an investigative committee, which last week concluded that President Ilir Meta violated...