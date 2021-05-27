Former Bolivian Interior Minister calls for the arrest of Evo Morales for ‘terrorism’ arrested in the United States on corruption charges
The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday that Murillo and his former commander-in-chief, Sergio Mendes, were arrested last week on criminal charges related to corruption and money laundering. The couple has been charged “Receiving bribes paid by an American company and individuals to secure a contract with the Bolivian government” Then use the US financial system to launder funds.presstories.com