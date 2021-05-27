CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Keysight Launches Regulatory Test Solution for Unlicensed 2.4 and 5 GHz Wireless Devices

everythingrf.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKeysight Technologies has introduced the IOT0047A regulatory test solution, to help customers accelerate the certification of wireless devices that use the unlicensed bands at 2.4 and 5 GHz and achieve time-to-market goals. Wireless connectivity plays an important role in a hyperconnected IoT world. Every wireless device is subjected to comprehensive...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythingrf.com

OPPO Upgrades its 5G Communications Lab with Keysight's 5G Test Solutions

OPPO, a leading mobile device manufacturer, has selected the 5G mobile device test solutions from Keysight Technologies to upgrade its 5G communications lab in Shenzhen, China. OPPO's upgraded 5G communication lab includes three major modules: a radio frequency (RF) lab, a protocol lab and a network simulation lab. These labs are designed to explore the mobile devices’ fundamental communication capabilities and ultimate performances under different communication protocols and base stations. Keysight 5G protocol R&D testing application and channel emulation solutions were selected to verify the performance of OPPO’s 5G new radio (NR) design to help maintain their global leading position in advanced technology.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Telstra Partners Cradlepoint to Launch Enhanced Enterprise Wireless

Telstra recently announced the launch of its new Enhanced Enterprise Wireless (EEW) Solution which provides customers with 99.9% wireless network availability guarantee at eligible sites. As part of the Enhanced Enterprise Wireless solution, Telstra will perform a site assessment to ensure the most reliable 5G network connectivity possible for the...
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

5G Technology Devices for an O-RAN Wireless Solution

Article By : Brad Brannon, Analog Devices Inc. To be successful and cost-effective, open sources of radio equipment and optimized 5G technology devices must be available. 5G development and deployment are accelerating, especially in Asia. Field trials are underway, components are coming, and testing covers the spectrum in more ways than one. What are the challenges and how is the ecosystem shaping up? Find out more in this month’s In Focus series.
ELECTRONICS
cnx-software.com

Arm PSA Level 3 certified Sub-GHz wireless SoCs support Amazon Sidewalk, mioty, Wireless M-Bus, Z-Wave…

Silicon Labs has announced two new sub-GHz wireless SoCs with EFR32FG23 (FG23) and EFR32ZG23 (ZG23) devices adding to the company’s Gecko Series 2 Cortex-M33 platform. Both FG23 and ZG23 support up to one mile (~1.6 km) wireless range, 10+ year battery life on a coin-cell battery, are certified with Arm PSA Level 3 security, and support “advanced wireless technologies” such as Amazon Sidewalk, mioty, Wireless M-Bus (WM-Bus), Z-Wave, and proprietary IoT networks.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Ghz#New Technologies#Ghz Wireless Devices#Keysight Technologies#Etsi#Wi Fi#Rapid
gpsworld.com

Orolia joins with Keysight on advanced 5G GNSS testing

Integrated solutions address GNSS test requirements defined by 3GPP and major U.S. carriers. Orolia and Keysight Technologies Inc. have joined forces to advance 5G services by addressing GNSS test requirements defined by 3GPP and major U.S. carriers. Working with Orolia allows Keysight to extend its 5G device test solution portfolio...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

STL E2E Fiber Broadband and 5G Wireless Solution

STL on Thursday launched Accellus, its flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks. This new product line elevates STL’s position as a disruptive solution provider for Access and Edge networks. STL’s Accellus is built on converged optical-radio architecture. Accellus will lead the industry’s transition from tightly integrated, proprietary products to vendor-neutral and programmable converged wireless & fiber network solutions, said STL.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Protecting IoT devices requires a DNS-based solution

IoT devices are fast becoming an everyday part of our lives. Whether it be in the role they play in manufacturing and industry or powering the appliances in our own homes, it’s clear that IoT devices provide new and efficient ways of working and living. From wearables to smart cities, there’s no shortage of the capabilities that IoT devices have when collecting data from their environment and the internet, but with this advance in technology comes new risks to data, networks, and IT infrastructures.
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Comcast Intros Global Wireless Streaming Device, XiONE

Comcast has launched XiOne, its first streaming device for global use across customers of its Xfinity and Sky operations and syndication partners. The device — which supports WiFi 6, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmost — is available now for Sky Q customers in Italy and Germany, and beginning rollout for Xfinity Flex customers in the U.S.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FCC
rockpapershotgun.com

Older Xbox wireless controllers are getting quick-switching between devices

One of the cool things about the official Xbox Series X/S wireless controllers – if we’re using a dramatically expanded definition of the word “cool” – is that they can pair to both the console and a Bluetooth-enabled PC or laptop, then switch between both sources with a double-tap or hold of the pairing button. In what could be good news for owners of older, Xbox One-era wireless controllers, Microsoft are now rolling out a firmware update that brings this same quick-switch functionality to the more aged pads.
VIDEO GAMES
ithinkdiff.com

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is equipped with 60.5GHz wireless connection

A newly discovered FCC filing reveals that Apple Watch Series 7 has an undisclosed 60.5GHz wireless connection for faster data transfer. Although the next-generation Apple Watch Series was announced at the September 14 event, the company has not shared the device’s specs and hasn’t given a precise timeframe of its launch, besides the generic ‘available later this Fall’ status.
NFL
bit-tech.net

Microsoft launches eight Surface devices and accessories

In a live stream on Wednesday evening, Microsoft took the wraps off eight new Surface devices and accessories. It was claimed to be the largest Surface hardware unveiling event yet, with most of the new devices and accessories already available for pre-order with releases timed to coincide with the launch of Windows 11, on 5th October. So, one can understand the importance of these Surface devices, as the torch-bearers for the best Windows 11 software can offer.
NFL
gizmochina.com

Nokia E3511 Wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation launched

Nokia Mobile has announced a bunch of earbuds and earphones that were produced in collaboration with RichGo, a renowned audio accessories licensee of the Nokia brand. The new Nokia E3511 set of earbuds come with some decent features and could appeal to a wider segment of the market. RichGo is...
ELECTRONICS
Electronic Engineering Times

Nordic – Your Partner For Low Power Wireless Solution

This webinar will give you an overview of Nordic’s award-winning Bluetooth solutions and power management products. You will understand how Nordic’s low power solutions will benefit your design and how Nordic and Avent technical teams can support you to realize your next design project on wireless low power application. Presenter.
TECHNOLOGY
infosecurity-magazine.com

SCADAfence Partners with Keysight Technologies

A new partnership aimed at amplifying the security of operational technology (OT) networks was announced today by cybersecurity company SCADAfence. Under the new pact, SCADAfence will join forces with American manufacturer of electronics testing and measurement equipment and software, Keysight Technologies, to enhance the cybersecurity of complex OT networks and boost their network visibility.
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

EKSA E910 5.8GHz wireless gaming headset

EKSA has introduced its new wireless headset offering connectivity via 5.8 GHz and supporting PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 with 7.1 surround sound without the need for software to be installed. EKSA was founded by hard-core gamers and creates peripherals for hard-core gamers say its press release. The research and development team has spent 2 years formulating a design to combine the “best elements into their headsets”.
VIDEO GAMES
everythingrf.com

Ranatec Introduces Forensic RF Shielded Box for Analysis of Wireless Devices

Ranatec, a part of the Qamcom group and supplier of specialized test and measurement equipment for RF and microwave applications, announced its latest innovation, the RI 198 Forensic Box designed for law enforcement, IT forensics and crime investigators. The RI 198 enables users to analyze signal jammers or protect wireless...
CELL PHONES
Electronic Engineering Times

Keysight Launches Industry-Ready Remote Access Lab Solution for Online Learning

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc. Keysight's remote access lab solution accelerates an educator's teaching experience and supports a student's learning experience. Keysight Technologies Inc. has launched a remote access lab solution designed for online learning via a remote setup of a basic instrument lab. It includes web-based lab management and scheduling administration, as well as instrument control and remote access for measurement and analysis.
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Fibocom Showcases 5G AIoT Wireless Communication Solutions at SIDO 2021

Fibocom participated in the 2021 SIDO event from September 22 to 23, showcasing its 5G AIoT wireless communication solutions and cellular modules to the industry experts. An estimated 36 billion objects will be connected worldwide in 2030, according to research done by Bearing Point, and the market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching €920 billion in 2022. During the exhibition, Fibocom presented the AAEON 5G Edge Compute Enabling Kit featuring Fibocom’ 5G module FM150, the latest 5G FWA solution embedded with Fibocom’s 5G module FG360, and the Smart POS solution empowered by Fibocom’s smart module SQ808.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Unveils Wireless Charging Transmitter Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today announced a new family of Coil Drivers. The initial product, AOZ32033AQI, offers 30V, 11mOhm in a QFN3x3 package. AOZ32033AQI is an integrated half-bridge gate driver capable of driving high-side and low-side N-channel MOSFETs. It features SRC (Slew Rate Control) to adjust sink/source current and provide the ideal trade-off between efficiency and EMI optimization in the design of Wireless Charging Transmitter (TX) circuits. The device is ideally suited to the design of Wireless Charging TX circuits used in cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other consumers’ electronic equipment composed of full-bridge topology with a resonant tank circuit to get the best power conversion efficiency.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy