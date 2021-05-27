CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betacom Secures $15M in Funding to Launch Industry’s First Managed Private 5G Network

everythingrf.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBetacom, a wireless pioneer and longtime design and deployment partner for telecommunication companies including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, has announced that it has secured $15 Million in funding from private investors including Braxton Carter, past CFO of T-Mobile. The funds will be used to drive the adoption of Betacom 5G-As-A-Service, the industry’s first fully-managed private wireless service, also being announced today. US enterprises now have access to cost-effective, high-performance 5G networks designed, deployed and managed by Betacom.

www.everythingrf.com

