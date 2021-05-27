Betacom Secures $15M in Funding to Launch Industry’s First Managed Private 5G Network

5G networks are fast emerging as reality, bringing with them lower latencies and blazing connectivity that promise to transform how people live, work and play. But for all the advantages 5G brings, enhanced cybersecurity is not one of them. On the contrary, for those building 5G networks and the applications that can leverage them, cybersecurity has been more of an afterthought than anything else.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO