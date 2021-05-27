CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comtech PST Receives $1.6 Million Contract for High-Power Solid-State Amplifiers

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleComtech Telecommunications Corp., a global provider of secure wireless communications technologies, announced that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its New York-based subsidiary, Comtech PST Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded an additional $1.6 million contract for RF microwave solid-state amplifiers from a major domestic prime contractor, adding to an initial $1.7 million contract awarded earlier this fiscal year.

