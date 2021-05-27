Cancel
Northern Ireland U21s to play Scotland U21s twice as part of training camp

irishfa.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Ireland’s Under-21 team are set to play Scotland twice next week as part of a training camp. The away friendlies against the Scots will be staged at the C&G Systems Stadium in Dumbarton next Wednesday (2 June) and on Saturday 5 June. And both matches will be played behind closed doors.

#Birmingham City#Norwich City#Uk#Nottingham Forest#Scots#The C G Systems Stadium#Linfield#Dunfermline#U17s#U19s#U21 Euros#Queens Park Rangers#Celtic#Ballymena United Rrb#Qualifying Group C#Wolverhampton Wanderers#Regular U21 Players#U19 Level#U17 Caps#U17 Level
