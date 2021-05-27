Northern Ireland U21s to play Scotland U21s twice as part of training camp

Over 2.5 +100, Under 2.5 -125 (Click here for latest betting odds) Spain U21 and Croatia U21 are playing at Sportna Dvorana Ljudski Vrt in the U21 Euro Cup quarterfinals. Spain is in great form, and they are undefeated in their last 18 games, which isn’t a surprise when you realize most of their players are some of the best in their clubs. Spain has gotten through the group stage with 2 wins and a draw, and without a conceded goal. In their latest game, Spain was playing against the Czech Republic, and they were the dominant team with 63% of ball possession, 5 shots on goal, 9 corner kicks, 2 big chances created, and a decent 83% of the correct passes. Spain has won this game 2-0. Dani Gomez is the leading goalscorer for Spain with 2 goals. This is a tough competition, but Spain definitely has the quality to take on everything thrown their way, and that makes them one of the favorites to win this competition.