Coding – Technical Science – The first of June, the veil falls on UFO sightings

It will expire soon This is a 180 day deadline, U.S. to release official reports of unidentified flying objects. President Donald Trump also provided agencies, namely UFOs. The archives will open on June 1, and the encrypted files will be available to those involved so that anyone can access them. Fans clearly believe that the accounts will confirm calculations about the existence of extraterrestrials. At the same time, it is not known whether documents and reports provided to the public can provide a clear conclusion about the origin of most of the objects or events found.