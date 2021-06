When it comes to settings in films, there are few more iconic than Ancient Egypt. The glittering banks of sand set against the pure blue skies is a wonder to behold on the silver screen. The gold and glitz of the Pharaohs and their majestic palaces is a world many would want to get lost in, if only for a few hours. Here is a quick look at some of the best films that you can watch to allow yourself to be cloaked in the magical past of Ancient Egypt.