Robust Demand for 5G RF Components to Drive Cellular Radio Component Market Growth

everythingrf.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest research report from Strategy Analytics, radio component revenue reached an all-time high in 2020 and strong growth will continue. The report “Cellular UE Radio Component Forecast 2021 - 2025: A Robust Future Post-COVID with 5G" details historical and expected sales in dollars and units by air interface and type of radio component including baseband processors, RF transceivers, power amplifiers, RF filters, switches, antenna tuners, drain modulators, tuners, and other RF front-end components.

#Radio#5g#Market Research#Design#G Rf Components#Strategy Analytics#Rf Wireless Components#Rffe#Tsmc#Umc#Globalfoundries#Smic#Samsung Foundry
