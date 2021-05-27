CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renesas Introduces Fully Tested and Calibrated LTE CAT-M1 Cellular IoT Module

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRenesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has introduced the RYZ014A, Renesas’ first cellular IoT module supporting the LTE CAT-M1 specification. This technology allows devices to directly connect to the internet without the need for a gateway by relying on the existing communication infrastructure owned by mobile network operators. This makes it economical to connect each device, which is especially beneficial when installing larger networks that require a low cost per unit. The pre-tested, pre-certified RYZ014A enables customers to quickly and cost-effectively implement wireless IoT applications across the globe.

