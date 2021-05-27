Cancel
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of this year, unchanged from the government’s initial estimate. The recovery from last year’s deep recession gained steam has been helped by vaccines to combat the virus and trillions of dollars in government assistance.

