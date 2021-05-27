Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Stealth Threats from the Administrative State

By Anthony Esolen
thecatholicthing.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn modern times, a tremendous amount of law-making authority has been delegated by legislatures to administrative agencies; in fact, the courts have granted them so much discretion that the basic structure of our government has dramatically changed. The effect of this on religious liberty has not been good. © 2021...

www.thecatholicthing.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Administrative State#State Agencies#Government Agencies#Government Authority#State Legislatures#Basic Rights#The Catholic Thing#Catholic#Administrative Agencies#Religious Liberty#Law Making Authority#Reprint Rights#Opinions#Modern Times#Writers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: The threats from MTG

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s statements, likening the rules on mask wearing in the House chamber to the Nazi Holocaust, reminds me of a story. As one of the few teenagers in my area who was called on to babysit, I was rather busy at that chore. One young man in particular stands out as unforgettable. He was an only child and had ruled his home from the day he was born. He was used to getting his way by age 4 and his mother was afraid to say “no” to him.
Societycrisismagazine.com

Hate Speech and the Death of Philosophy

One of the most important distinctions we can make during these troubled times is between philosophy and ideology. Philosophy is the search for truth employing the universal human faculty of reason. Therefore, philosophy is for everyone. An ideology, on the other hand, is limited to a set of ideas that does not have a universal scope. Consequently, an ideology is not for everyone, but rather for the relatively few who agree with its tenets. Aristotle, Plato, Aquinas, Maritain, and Gilson are philosophers. Nothing is excluded from their range of thought. Marxism, Freudianism, Darwinism, and Feminism are ideologies. Marx builds his ideology on economics, Freud on psychology, Darwin on biology, Feminism on the female sex. Each of these ideologies is lacking in breadth.
ReligionActon Institute

The ‘chicken and egg’ interplay of religious liberty and economic freedom

The contributions of religious life to economic prosperity are increasingly evident, prompting many to study the relationship between the two. A recent study from Canada found that religion adds billions to the economy. In the United States, research has shown much of the same, pointing to growth that outsizes that of the world’s leading companies.
Congress & CourtsNPR

The Supreme Court Justice Who Made History By Voting No on Racial Segregation

The old saying holds that history is written by the winners. A new book explores the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan, who, through his writing, made history even though he lost. Harlan was on the court in 1896 when it endorsed racial segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson and was the lone justice who voted no. He wrote the only dissenting opinion.
Religiondebunking-christianity.com

Abortion and "The Christian Abuse of the Sanctity of Life"

There is a very informational and very heated debate about abortion taking place between commenters at DC right here. One thing that strikes me is the inconsistency of claiming abortion should be considered murder with a pro-life position. If abortion is murder, then why shouldn't a mother who pays for an abortion be charged with accessory to murder, just like someone who hires a hit man to kill someone? Also, why shouldn't the abortion provider be charged with first degree murder? If the pro-lifer reduces the penalties for murder due the fact that it's a controversial issue to specify the exact moment when a fetus is to be granted personhood, and that there is no black and white answer to what kind of penalties should be given, then why not just let the woman decide and be done with it all, by making abortion legal on demand? I think women can decide for themselves. I think women should decide for themselves. One cannot hide behind what the laws stipulate on this point since the pro-lifer needs to either defend the laws, or get them changed.
Religiontabletalkmagazine.com

Union with Christ: A Neglected Truth

I was born and raised in Scotland, but I’ve lived in the United States for many years, and my family has begun to plan to become citizens. But I must confess to feeling a surprising reticence during discussions of those plans. Probing my feelings on the subject has been revealing for me. I have seen that my reluctance has nothing to do with a lack of love for my adopted country. My family and I have felt welcomed and at home here since we moved from the U.K. ten years ago. So why the reluctance? I think it has to do with a deep sense of rootedness in my native land. Its people and culture and history, its landscape and language, have shaped my identity so that even when I do finally become a naturalized American, I will never be an American. I will always be Scottish.
Minoritiesfreerepublic.com

Bishop apologizes to fired LGBT Catholic educator at theology gathering

After eight years serving as the director of religious education at a Catholic school in Pennsylvania, Margie Winters was fired in 2015 because of her marriage to a woman. Her story is similar to those of a number of other Catholic educators in the U.S., fired because their relationships violate the church's teaching against same-sex marriage. But on June 4 this year, Winters received something different: a clerical apology for the way she was treated.
Religionpastorhogg.net

The Deconstruction of Faith

“Deconstruction” is the heading most recently applied to the process of questioning, doubting, and ultimately rejecting aspects of Christian faith. This is an application of deconstructionism, an approach that claims to disassemble beliefs or ideas while assuming their meanings are inherently subjective. Both the trend and its title reflect backlash against the unfortunate habit within some religious circles to downplay deep questions and ignore those who hold them. To openly investigate the nuances of belief, even changing one’s convictions, is a biblical concept. In practice, though, “deconstruction” almost always acts as a polite cover for “demolition.” Modern “deconstruction” usually means replacing uncomfortable tenets with culturally or personally popular ideas.
Religionpreciouskashmir.com

Natural Law Philosophy: An Introduction

Natural law, in philosophy, a system of right or justice held to be common to all humans and derived from nature rather than from the rules of society, or positive law. Early formulations of the concept of natural law: There have been several disagreements over the meaning of natural law and its relation to positive law. Aristotle (384–322 BCE) held that what was “just by nature” was not always the same as what was “just by law,” that there was a natural justice valid everywhere with the same force and “not existing by people’s thinking this or that,” and that appeal could be made to it from positive law. However, he drew his examples of natural law primarily from his observation of the Greeks in their city-states, who subordinated women to men, slaves to citizens, and “barbarians” to Hellenes. In contrast, the Stoics conceived of an entirely egalitarian law of nature in conformity with the logos (reason) inherent in the human mind. Roman jurists paid lip service to this notion, which was reflected in the writings of St. Paul (c. 10–67 CE), who described a law “written in the hearts” of the Gentiles (Romans 2:14–15). St. Augustine of Hippo (354–430) embraced Paul’s notion and developed the idea of man’s having lived freely under natural law before his fall and subsequent bondage under sin and positive law. In the 12th century, Gratian, an Italian monk and father of the study of canon law, equated natural law with divine law—that is, with the revealed law of the Old and the New Testament, in particular the Christian version of the Golden Rule. St. Thomas Aquinas (c. 1224/25–1274) propounded an influential systematization, maintaining that, though the eternal law of divine reason is unknowable to us in its perfection as it exists in God’s mind, it is known to us in part not only by revelation but also by the operations of our reason. The law of nature, which is “nothing else than the participation of the eternal law in the rational creature,” thus comprises those precepts that humankind is able to.
Worldfides.org

ASIA/MYANMAR - The Vicar of Loikaw: "The churches in the sights of the military"

2021-06-08 The Vicar of Loikaw: "The churches in the sights of the military" 2021-05-28 Loikaw (Agenzia Fides) - It is a serious and dramatic situation in the diocese of Loikaw, in the Burmese state of Kayah (eastern Myanmar), where the conflict between the Burmese army and the popular defense forces that oppose the military junta, after the coup of February 1 status is wreaking havoc. The local Catholic Church is doing everything possible to help the internally displaced, but "the churches are in the sights of the military": this is what Father Celso Ba Shwe, Vicar General of the Catholic diocese of Loikaw reports. Given the sudden death of the Bishop and the vacant bishopric, Father Celso Ba Shwe, Vicar General, is governing the ordinary pastoral care of the diocese.
Societyhistoryofyesterday.com

The Origins of Freedom of Speech

A contemporary human right born from the popular revolt of morality. I’ — ve been studying the philosophy of freedom for some time. I’m particularly interested in analyzing the idea of “freedom” across cultures. What strikes me as interesting and perplexing is that while “freedom of speech” is taken to be a rudimentary virtue and right for most Western liberalist societies, it has been relatively elusive to many Asian societies.
Religionbustedhalo.com

Father Dave Explains New Code of Canon Law on Abuse

Father Dave breaks down the newly-revised sections of the Catholic Church’s Code of Canon Law regarding sexual abuse, expanding who can and must be punished for sexual abuses, and other abuses of power within the Church. Father Dave starts off by defining canon law. “In a civil society, you would...
Educationcrisismagazine.com

After a Tough Year, Catholic College Graduations Celebrate Blessings

Nothing has been typical about this spring’s commencement ceremonies at Catholic colleges. Many of the ceremonies are socially distanced, outdoors, or even online. But the limitations are unlikely to dampen excitement about the distinctive achievements of the Class of 2021, who endured more than a year of COVID-19, financial struggles, and safety precautions to get to this moment.
Pasadena, CAfuller.edu

Race and the Evangelical Church, with Bill Pannell

+ William Pannell, looking back on his decades of experience, reflects on the American church’s engagement with race, the future of theological education, and the transformative power of the gospel. He is the author of The Coming Race Wars, among other books, and is professor emeritus of preaching at Fuller...
Religioncatholic365.com

Forgiveness requires faith

Jesus Christ came to earth and was crucified as our sacrificial lamb. He died on the cross in order to take the sins of the world so that everyone could be saved. Sadly, we all know that not everyone will enter the gates of heaven. Jesus built the bridge to eternal life. We must choose to walk over the bridge.
Religionipolitics.ca

Should the Catholic Church lose it charitable tax status?

The horror of the remains of 215 children being found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School has opened, or reopened, a wound in Canadian society. It’s reminded us of the birth defect in this country’s history, the cultural genocide of Indigenous people. So many are responsible. The state, the settler mentality, the colonial culture, the churches, the police. Most churches were involved, and most have made profound and heartfelt apologies, and taken ownership of this founding sin. They’ve got a ways to go, but they have heard and seen the anguish and the injustice.
Indiaresilience.org

Elizabeth Heyrick’s Consumer Campaign to Abolish Slavery

In 1824, the English Quaker abolitionist Elizabeth Heyrick published the pamphlet “Immediate, not Gradual, Abolition”. Britain had already passed an 1807 act abolishing direct involvement in the slave trade itself, following a mass pressure campaign and petitioning of Parliament, led by William Wilberforce and Thomas Clarkson. The British public were assured that the abolition of Britain’s role in the slave trade would lead, gradually and progressively, to the disappearance of slavery itself as an institution. Yet, the institution lingered. In Heyrick’s judgment, no campaign of “gradual abolition and mitigation” could succeed against the entrenched vested interests of the slave-owners: “the spirit of accommodation and conciliation has been a spirit of delusion”. Slavery was the globalization of its era, embedded into every aspect of life. Its wealth and lobby groups were entwined with the political establishment, its products inserted into the everyday economics of cornerstore and grocery list. The impulse towards its racial justification had distorted entire cultures, from the allegedly scientific racism proclaimed by eminent researchers to the everyday racism of the wider public. If slavery is inherently evil, Heyrick reasoned, then the fight against it must be conducted not through conciliation but in a spirit of “holy war”, by which she meant uncompromising struggle by every means available. Her main plan of attack was suggested by the very fact of slavery’s penetration into the everyday: a rigorous and unrelenting boycott of slave-made goods until the entire global institution was destroyed.