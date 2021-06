Summer is coming and The Parlour is open. After serving Sidney for over 12 years, Nutt-N-Better sold the ice cream shop to new owners Paula Eberling and Larysa Hurst. The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture held a ribbon cutting for The Parlour Thursday, May 27 for the shops grand opening. The Parlour will be open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. In keeping with tradition, they will be serving the same ice cream you all know and love with 26 different flavors to choose from. Ranging from the classic flavors to decadent, salty and fruity, they have something for everyone.