Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Just Beyond: Malcolm Barrett & 16 More Join Disney+, R.L. Stine Series

By Jimmy Leszczynski
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the news that Disney + ordered a series based on the supernatural anthology series from writer Seth Grahame-Smith (Dark Shadows, The Lego Batman Movie) and 20th Television we now have news that 17 actors have been cast on Just Beyond. Joining the previously announced stars Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Crater) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere, Sneakerella) is a cavalcade of faces both familiar and new.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riki Lindhome
Person
Sally Pressman
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Henry Thomas
Person
Tim Heidecker
Person
Nasim Pedrad
Person
Christine Ko
Person
Gabriel Bateman
Person
Lexi Underwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things Heard And Seen#Goosebumps#Movie Stars#Disney Ghosts#Join Disney#Ncis#Boom#Beyond#20th Television#Disney Television Studios#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool#Guest Star#Writer Seth Grahame Smith#Newcomer Logan Gray#Lego Batman#Chad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

‘Call Me Kat’ Renewed at Fox With New Showrunner

Call Me Kat has received the season two call. Fox has handed out its first live-action scripted series renewal for the upcoming 2021-22 broadcast season, picking up its Mayim Bialik comedy for a sophomore run. Additionally, the comedy will bring in a new showrunner to replace Darlene Hunt (The Big C), who oversaw season one.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Boys Season 3: Malcolm Barrett Wears His Resume, Shares Prod Logo?

We're not gonna lie. We're really digging and appreciating the sudden return of stuff to cover about the upcoming third season of showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and Amazon Prime's The Boys. While still being one of those productions that like to hold its cards close to its chest, we have definitely gotten some random, bizarre things to look at aside from episode titles and plot details. Just yesterday, we saw a bearded Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, like we need to remind anyone) ready to take on his role as Vought's original Supe- the "Homelander-Before-Homelander"- Soldier Boy and hanging out with co-star (and serenader of fornicating raccoons) Jack Quaid. This time around, we get to check in with Malcolm Barrett (Preacher, Timeless) aka Seth Reed, the Vought International public relations writer who had that "unfortunate encounter" with Ice Princess and co-created the "Brave Maeve" campaign for Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) after Homelander (Antony Starr) publicly announced that she was gay without her knowing.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Séance Director Simon Barrett on Going Above and Beyond for Film

Séance blends the horror and murder-mystery genre that comes from the mind of writer and director Simon Barrett (You're Next). The story follows the prestigious Fairfield Academy, an elite boarding school for girls; six friends jokingly engage in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. Before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened. I spoke to Barrett about the inspirations behind the film, how his stars became his saving grace on the project, and what he's learned working with V/H/S director Adam Wingard.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Fear Street Teaser: R.L. Stine Adapt Ready to Haunt Netflix This July

If Netflix has its way, the month of July is one that will be filled with fear- Fear Street, to be precise. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed that its' Leigh Janiak-directed adaptation of famed author R. L. Stine's popular book series will premiere on July 2 with the first of three weekly films serving as the episode-chapters in the story of a group of teens looking to find the truth behind their darkness within their town. With the tagline "Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story," the first week of July sees "Fear Street Part One: 1994" take the stage. Following that, "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" hits the streamer on July 9; with "Fear Street Part Three: 1666" wrapping up the trilogy on July 16. Now, fans of Stine's novels are being given a chance to check out how it's looking with a new teaser, along with a new preview image and overview for the first chapter, "Fear Street Part One: 1994":
TV & VideosComicBook

R.L. Stine Confirms Fear Street Films on Netflix Are Rated R

As compared to his Goosebumps series of books, which were geared towards young readers, author R.L. Stine's Fear Street series were geared more towards teenagers, with the author himself confirming that Netflix's upcoming trilogy of Fear Street films are all rated R. The three films have largely been shrouded in secrecy since they were announced, with the source material likely leading many fans to assume they would skirt by with PG-13 ratings, but it sounds like this trilogy will take terror to new heights when they debut on the streaming platform. Fear Street Part One: 1994 debuts on July 2nd, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 debuts on July 9th, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 debuts on July 16th.
TV Serieslaughingplace.com

Disney+ Announces Cast for Upcoming Anthology Series “Just Beyond”

With the new supernatural anthology series Just Beyond slated to arrive on Disney+ this fall, the streamer has announced seventeen cast members joining the show. Deadline is reporting that Disney+ has found its cast for the upcoming supernatural anthology series Just Beyond. The series is written by Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride...
TV & VideosComicBook

Netflix Teases Trailer for R.L. Stine's Fear Street Trilogy

Netflix is set to unveil a trilogy of movies based on R.L. Stine's Fear Street series of young adult novels over the next few months, and while the streamer has kept a tight lid on the trio of adventures, they recently took to Twitter to tease fans that an exciting reveal was just over the horizon. Given that the films were shot under almost complete secrecy and will be arriving in the coming weeks, audiences are just as excited to check out the first looks at the films as they are impressed that Netflix has avoided any information making it online before they intended. Stay tuned for details on the release of the Fear Street trilogy in the coming months.
Violent Crimeslaughingplace.com

Scott Mescudi Reportedly Joins the Disney+ Film “Crater”

Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) has reportedly joined the Disney+ film Crater. Deadline has reported that Scott Mescudi will be joining the cast of the upcoming Disney+ sci-fi adventure film Crater. Mescudi will be joined by Mckenna Grace, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Orson Hong, Billy Barratt, and Thomas Boyce. Mescudi will play Russell-Bailey’s...
Movies9News

Maya Rudolph joins cast of Disney's 'Disenchanted'

Maybe "happily ever after" does exist after all. The cast of Disney's "Enchanted" sequel called "Disenchanted" confirmed on Twitter Monday that filming for the highly anticipated sequel is underway. The film's director Adam Shankman and actress Amy Adams, who will once again play Giselle, posted on Walt Disney Studios' official...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Boys Season 3: BFFs Jack Quaid & "New Guy" Jensen Ackles Check In

Earlier this week, fans of showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and Amazon Prime's The Boys were treated to a look at bearded Supernatural star (because we all know it's coming back) Jensen Ackles outside his trailer before getting ready to take on the role of Vought's original Supe… the "Homelander-Before-Homelander"… Soldier Boy. Well, let's flash ahead to today and what we're hoping is the start of a beautiful friendship between Ackles and series co-star (and serenader of fornicating raccoons) Jack Quaid apparently spending some quality time together on what appears to be a sunny Saturday.
TV & VideosBirmingham Star

Jenna Ortega in lead role for Wednesday Addams series

Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): Netflix has cast Hollywood actor Jenna Ortega for the lead role in its Wednesday Addams live-action series. Titled 'Wednesday', it was originally ordered to series at the streamer back in February. According to Variety, the series has been described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting...
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

Sara Ramirez Joins The Cast Of ‘And Just Like That…”

We’re anxiously awaiting anything and everything to do with the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, so it’s no surprise that we’re very excited for the news that broke today. Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez has joined the cast of the reboot. “Everyone at And Just Like...
TV Seriesthedisinsider.com

Rumor: Jon Bass Possibly Joining ‘She-Hulk’ Series on Disney+

The Ronin is reporting that Jon Bass (Baywatch, Molly’s Game) has possibly been added to the cast of Marvel’s upcoming She-Hulk series in an undisclosed role. Bass’s career has consisted of numerous roles over stage and screen. In one of his first acting gigs, he replaced Josh Gad as Elder Cunningham in the Broadway production of The Book of Mormon.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Adds Patton Oswalt’s Voice to the Superhero Universe

“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” premiering this weekend on Hulu, alternates MCU tropes and family sitcom energy with the darker numbing bureaucracy of something like “Veep,” all told in the style of “Robot Chicken.” Just trust me. Produced by the Seth Green-led company that made "Robot Chicken," it is yet another animated series set in the Marvel universe but with a tone unlike anything you’d find over on Disney+. Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, the series very much has the unexpected sense of the humor of the brilliant stand-up comedian, who also voices the title character, a Marvel villain named Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, or “M.O.D.O.K.” for short. Created by Stan Lee in 1967, MODOK just looks too goofy to take seriously. He’s a giant sneering head with stumpy arms and legs that uses a floating chair to get around. And on his Hulu show, he’s also a disrespected man who’s family is falling apart.