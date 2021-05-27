6 Tips For Controlling Third-Party App Ransomware Threats In K-12

8th Layer Insights, a new podcast in the CyberWire network, is now available. A fascinating new podcast, hosted by Perry Carpenter, is now up in the CyberWire network. Perry is well known in the industry as an influential author, security researcher, and behavioral science enthusiast, and he’s appeared on our shows many times over the years. In this show, he brings in industry experts to discuss how the complexities of human nature affect security and risk. Check it out and subscribe on your favorite podcast app.