Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Kingfisher

By Anthony Esolen
thecatholicthing.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWasn’t born to think about it, or anything else. do I say he’s wrong. Religiously he swallows the. over the bright sea to do the same thing, to do it. © 2021 The Catholic Thing. All rights reserved. For reprint rights, write to: info@frinstitute.org The Catholic Thing is a forum for intelligent Catholic commentary. Opinions expressed by writers are solely their own.

www.thecatholicthing.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Catholic Thing#Catholic#Trees#Silver#River#Leaves#Happiness#Hunger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
EnvironmentTahlequah Daily Press

EVERYDAY HEROES: Kingfisher working to protect environment

Pam Kingfisher has been fighting to improve water conditions throughout her life, and recently, she has been passing her knowledge to younger generations so they can continue her legacy. She was raised in Washington state, where her father worked on the Manhattan Project. As a fourth-grader, she became aware of...
Visual ArtTor.com

Hugging the Taxidermy: T. Kingfisher’s The Hollow Places, Part 7

Welcome back to Reading the Weird, in which we get girl cooties all over weird fiction, cosmic horror, and Lovecraftiana—from its historical roots through its most recent branches. This week, we cover Chapters 13-14 of T. Kingfisher’s The Hollow Places, first published in 2020. Spoilers ahead—but we strongly recommend reading...
Religionmyflr.org

Have that Conversation with God

These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God. Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we have asked of Him.
Religionfpcbonita.org

Pg 10 Life in the Spirit

For those God foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters. Romans 8:29. Our memory verse for June is prefaced wisely by the Apostle Paul as he writes in Romans 8:28: And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. Paul is not implying that all things that happen are good. In contrast, believing in God’s wisdom, power, and love for us is also knowing that God always works for the good of His people. We are also reminded of this in Jeremiah 29:11: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”
Books & Literaturelapl.org

21st Century Kids: Set Sail for Ocean Adventures

What could be a better adventure than sailing the high seas? In many stories, the sea and its unpredictability add excitement to a tale. Oceanographer Jacques Yves Cousteau said, “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.” Here is a sampling of books for kids who enjoy seafaring adventures.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Ten Ways Mary’s Presence Has Endured Throughout Time

There is no woman in the history of the world who has left a more powerful presence in the most positive ways than the Blessed Virgin Mary. Indeed, Mary is the Mother of God, the Mother of the Church, the Mystical Spouse of the Holy Spirit, the Mystical Rose, and the Gate of Heaven. These are just a few of the countless titles attributed to Mary.
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Learning from the rich man and poor Lazarus

There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day: and there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, which was laid at his gate full of sores, and desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man's table: moreover the dogs came and licked his sores. And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham's bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried; and in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame. But Abraham said, Son, remember that thou in thy lifetime receivedst thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented. And beside all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed: so that they which would pass from hence to you cannot; neither can they pass to us, that would come from thence. Then he said, I pray thee therefore, father, that thou wouldest send him to my father's house: for I have five brethren; that he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torment. Abraham saith unto him, They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them. And he said, Nay, father Abraham: but if one went unto them from the dead, they will repent. And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead. Luke 16:19-31.
Religionstbrendanschurch.org

Restoring Communion in Christ

Genesis 3:1-21, Psalm 130, 2 Corinthians 4:13–18, Mark 3:20-35 In our Gospel reading today, the Pharisees accuse Jesus of casting out demons by the prince of demons. Our text says that Jesus answered them in parables saying, “How can Satan cast out Satan?24 If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.” (Mark 3:23–24). He continues with an image of a house divided against itself, Satan divided against himself, and binding the strong man to plunder his goods. In this image of division, Jesus gives us a picture of this world including the power of the evil one, the kingdom of Rome, and the leaders of Israel. It is a world of division that is collapsing.
Scienceajaonline.org

Picenum and the Ager Gallicus at the Dawn of the Roman Conquest: Landscape Archaeology and Material Culture

Edited by Federica Boschi, Enrico Giorgi, and Frank Vermeulen. Oxford: Archaeopress 2020. Pp. 230. £42. ISBN 9781789696998 (paper). This book collects the proceedings of an eponymous conference held in Ravenna, 13–14 May 2019, under the joint auspices of the Universities of Bologna and Ghent. While the various contributions are diverse in their focus—covering excavations, architecture, field survey, geophysical prospection, ceramic studies, and aerial photography to name just a few topics—they are unified in their consideration of Adriatic central Italy from the fourth to second centuries BCE, the period of significant and lasting Roman expansion into the eastern Italian peninsula. This volume aims to bridge disciplinary, geographic, and methodological divides and bring attention to the exciting new research currently taking place and the further research potential that this region of Italy provides. With its temporal and evidentiary focus, this book should prove useful to specialists in the archaeology of first-millennium Italy and those interested in interdisciplinary regional synthesis, as well as those interested in Roman expansion.
Religionbustedhalo.com

St. Columba and the Loch Ness Monster: Spiritual Lessons From a Strange Story

Almost everyone knows the legend of St. George slaying the dragon, but you may not be aware that several other saints are reputed to have clashed with mysterious beasts. St. Columba, a sixth century Irish abbot credited with spreading Christianity in Scotland, is even supposed to have been among the first people to encounter the Loch Ness Monster!
AstronomyBerkeleyan Online

SETI@Berkeley Has Their Ears Tuned to the Stars

SETI, or the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, is alive and well at Cal. Researchers at the Berkeley SETI Research Center are collaborating on Breakthrough Listen, the largest ever scientific search for alien communications, using an array of telescopes and observatories to gather artificially generated, electromagnetic signals from across the universe. These signals include microwaves, radio waves, laser signals, and infrared waves, the idea being that extraterrestrial, intelligent life might too be listening to the radio or microwaving their macaroni and cheese. The discovery of such signals would provide powerful evidence for the existence of alien life. Here are some of Berkeley’s eyes and ears observing the vast unknown.
PetsNME

Head: Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Review: sun, sea, and socially conscious photography

Some games want to put their players in positions of power; fantasies of strength, agility and wisdom. Then, there are games that want to punish players; masocore challenges of brainpower and reflexes. Ever more common are the cute, whimsical experiences that fall into the Wholesome games category, which even have their whole show at E3 this year. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure by UsTwo Games fits firmly in this category, and it does what it promises so well, it may well be the benchmark by which to judge all others.
Corpus Christi, TXholytrinityupdates.com

Corpus Christi

Thank you to everyone who was able to participate in our outdoor Corpus Christi/Eucharistic Procession last Sunday! It was a joy to see many of our First Holy Communicants with some of our recent Confirmandi participate at the front of the procession. It was good for us to publicly process and profess our faith in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.
Astronomybmoreart.com

Litscope: Gemini & George Saunders’ A Swim in a Pond in the Rain

After a year of missing friend gatherings and family hugs, many people are reconnecting and getting out to enjoy all the city has to offer. June ushers in more than warm weather and cicadas; it also boasts the first official day of summer, June 20. While many of us are ready to forget those spring jackets at home, be careful what you wish for! You really may forget (in more ways than one) considering we’re starting this month under a Mercury retrograde. Astrologically, the other big news this month is the solar eclipse in Gemini happening on June 10. Be on the lookout for fresh starts and surprising opportunities around communication and short-distance travel.
Animalsresilience.org

Pond Life Revives Hope for On-Farm Wildlife

Ed. note: This article first appeared on ARC2020.eu. ARC2020 is a platform for agri-food and rural actors working towards better food, farming, and rural policies for Europe. Pond restoration yields dramatic results for nature. Seedbanks, dormant for 150 years, spring back to life; rare indigenous plants return within months. Invertebrate populations explode, significant for severely declining freshwater biodiversity. Insect chimneys attract huge numbers of birdlife and twice the species normally seen in the area. Ursula Billington reports on a farmer-inspired project to restore pondlife in Norfolk, UK.
Scienceheritagedaily.com

The Etruscan Pyramid

The so-called Etruscan Pyramid is a megalithic rock-cut monument, located in the Tacchiolo valley near the city of Viterbo, Italy. The monuments name is owed to its lateral pyramidal shape carved from natural magmatic rock, whilst its construction is probably first attributed to the Rinaldonian Civilisation that preceded the Etruscans. The Rinaldonian Civilisation emerged between 4000-2000 BC, and were highly skilled in working stone to construct complex ceremonial monuments, such as the Poggio Rota Stone Circle in Tuscany.
Astronomycreators.com

Soul-Searching Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The ones who love your work and the ones whose work you love... these are not the same people yet. But as you dare to share what you do with those you admire, you'll earn the fans you also esteem. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Was Confronted by a Homeless Man

Jack was walking down the street on his way home when he passed by a homeless man asking for some money. Read on to see the hilarious outcome of their conversation. Jack walked the few blocks from his workplace to his house when he passed by a homeless man who always sat on the same corner. As per usual, the homeless man asked for some money.