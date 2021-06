I want to share a brief personal reflection on retiring Bristol Fire Chief Paul Leeman Jr. I first met Paul when I was a teenager. My mother and Paul’s wife worked together at the Weymouth House, a home for boys in Bristol. I met Paul at a gathering there. I still remember how warm and friendly he was and how interested he seemed in me, a kid he had just met. I have continued to observe this over the years: He takes an interest in people. He cares, especially about the people in his community.