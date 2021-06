You may have noticed Ellie Kemper was trending on Twitter. She’s not dead. So she must’ve done something really amazing, right? Wrong! Turns out Kimmy Schmidt isn’t as inoffensive as she seems. A picture began circulating on Twitter showing Kemper as the Queen Of Love And Beauty at the Fair Saint Louis in 1999. You might be wondering what’s so wrong about being crowned queen of some ball. Well, the Fair Saint Louis was previously known as the Veiled Prophet Ball and it is racist as fuck.