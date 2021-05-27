Cancel
CDC Eliminates Mask Requirement on Vaccinated Cruises

By Ben Souza
cruisefever.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC continues to update the health protocols that cruise lines will need to abide by when they resume cruises from U.S. ports. One of the biggest changes this week by the CDC is that masks will no longer be required on cruises that have at least 95% of passengers vaccinated. Of course, guests can still choose to wear one around the ship but they will not be required. Also, cruise lines can bring back self service buffets on these cruises as well.

cruisefever.net
Lifestyle
Health
Casinos
Travel
Public Health
How to Be a Cruise Ship Volunteer Passenger for Trial Voyages

New guidelines for cruise lines preparing to conduct trial trips in U.S. waters, with volunteer passengers aboard, were released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All volunteer passengers must meet several requirements to join a test cruise, including being at least 18 years old. They must...
Carnival Cruise Line Removes All Cruises in July for Bookings Except for 3 Ships

As cruise lines hope for a July return from U.S. cruise ports, Carnival Cruise Line has removed all July cruises except for those on three cruise ships for bookings. Carnival Cruise Line now only has cruises on Carnival Breeze, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Vista listed on their booking engine for July. All sailings on other ships have been removed for the month.
Cuomo: NY will adopt CDC rules on masks for vaccinated

ALBANY (TNS) — New York will adopt new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows vaccinated individuals to remove their masks and stop social distancing except in certain crowded public settings, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday. The change will take place Wednesday, and it...
Businesses rethink mask requirements in light of new CDC guidance

Many local and chain retailers have made adjustments to their mask policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently put out a statement saying that people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks. Walmart and Target are no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers or employees.
Which Countries Will Require Proof of Vaccination Before Travelers Enter?

The year 2020 featured mostly pandemic-approved road trips—low-contact trips filled with outdoor activities, and planning around COVID hot spots and negative tests—but plenty of people are itching for more international travel in 2021. While a COVID-19 vaccine brings hope for a "vaccination vacation" for summer travelers, uncertainty surrounds regulations and rules for each country.
Stores drop masks for fully vaccinated after CDC says no masks indoors

Retailers started announcing changes to face mask policies for fully vaccinated customers a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new masking guidelines. Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco and Publix were among the first to confirm updates to mask requirements, leading the way for mask-free shopping,...
CDC: Schools Requiring Masks Had Lower Infection Rates

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As face mask rules are loosened across the nation, a new report says that Georgia elementary schools that required teachers and other staff members to wear face coverings had much lower rates of coronavirus infection than schools that didn't have the requirement.
CDC Broadcasts Modifications to Masks Necessities for Vaccinated Cruise Passengers

The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) introduced adjustments to its masks necessities for vaccinated passengers on sailings from the USA. In accordance with the CDC’s official web site, the up to date facial masking protocols present cruise traces with extra discretion concerning absolutely vaccinated vacationers and provides discretionary concerns for ships with no less than 95 % of crew and passengers absolutely vaccinated.
Cruise lines to begin gradual restart of industry following Covid

MIAMI, Florida: Norwegian Cruise Line and its sister lines Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises have announced plans to restart more than half of their combined fleets over the next nine months, as part of a gradual reopening of operations that were halted last year after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic.
CDC: Not vaccinated yet? Keep wearing face masks

ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) last week noted some apparent confusion about the recommendations for wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Based on their study of fully-vaccinated persons over the past few months, the CDC has dropped the recommendation for those...
Despite governor’s directive, CDC still requires masks for healthcare workers

Dr Kelly: Governor DeSantis says masks are no longer needed in Florida. Why are you still wearing a mask in the office?. Good question. A number of patients have asked me this. While it is true the governor thinks masks are unnecessary, and the CDC Mask Guidelines were recently relaxed for the general public, the CDC still requires mask wearing in doctors’ offices and hospitals.