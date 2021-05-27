CDC Eliminates Mask Requirement on Vaccinated Cruises

The CDC continues to update the health protocols that cruise lines will need to abide by when they resume cruises from U.S. ports. One of the biggest changes this week by the CDC is that masks will no longer be required on cruises that have at least 95% of passengers vaccinated. Of course, guests can still choose to wear one around the ship but they will not be required. Also, cruise lines can bring back self service buffets on these cruises as well.