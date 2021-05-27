Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Why North Carolina Is Very Likely At Herd Immunity Now

By Jon Sanders
Posted by 
@LockerRoom
@LockerRoom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today North Carolina should hit a new threshold in the Covid-19 era: over a million confirmed cases since the pandemic began. But North Carolina may already be at a more important threshold: herd immunity. Gov. Roy Cooper’s standard for removing all of his restrictions on people (including taking face masks...

lockerroom.johnlocke.org
View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
@LockerRoom

@LockerRoom

Raleigh, NC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herd Immunity#Cdc#Common Sense#Population Control#Disease Control#Infection Control#Cdc#Dhhs#Natural Immunity#Community Immunity#Active Immunity#Vaccine Induced Immunity#Today North Carolina#Covid Infections#Adult North Carolinians#State Budget#Confirmed Cases#Deaths#Two Thirds Adults#Conservative Estimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
HHS
News Break
Public Health
Related
Sampson County, NCtribuneledgernews.com

Can herd immunity be achieved in Sampson County?

May 21—As the country begins to open with the ending of mask mandates and social distancing guidelines, the question of herd immunity still lingers. Can it be achieved? Will the pandemic actually come to an end now?. In rural southeastern areas of the state, county officials have been working to...
Public HealthHanford Sentinel

Herd immunity? Only two counties are even close

Five months after COVID-19 vaccinations began, only two California counties are close to reaching “herd immunity” while most trail far behind with less than half of their eligible population vaccinated. A CalMatters analysis of state vaccination data found that in nine counties, less than a third of residents ages 16...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
HackerNoon

The Vaccine Confidence Hack to Reaching Herd Immunity

While confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines has held firm in America, it is reaching a plateau. If the US wants to reach herd immunity with 70 to 85% of their population inoculated, then between 10 and 15% of the population needs to change its mind about getting the shot. If confidence remains low in certain regions, coronavirus could continue to be a problem for years on end.
Indiana StateSouth Bend Tribune

Indiana won't reach herd immunity anytime soon — if ever. Now what?

For much of the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, public health experts spoke of the Holy Grail that herd immunity would bring. Many of us longed for a time when masks would be needed no more, when we could all return to life as we knew it in 2019, and the COVID-19 virus would find few human bodies it could use to spark yet another surge.
Alabama StateWTVM

AL Doctor: Without vaccine, there is no herd immunity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Life may feel more normal again but health leaders are still concerned about the COVID-19 virus circulating. Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department says Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country- and if it doesn’t pick up, we may never reach herd immunity.
Public Healthabc10.com

VERIFY: No, herd immunity will not eradicate COVID-19

DALLAS — Be it through vaccinations or antibodies, getting enough people immune to COVID-19 to reach herd immunity has been seen as a way to stop the spread of the virus and ultimately get out of the pandemic. But recent statements and predictions about herd immunity have raised questions about...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Is herd immunity still possible?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week the CDC amended guidelines to say that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear facemasks in most cases. As the number of positive COVID cases continue to drop, can we get closer to the herd immunity that many hoped for?. Millions of people...
Public HealthTelegraph

It's mad that 'herd immunity' was ever a taboo phrase

Throughout history, respiratory pandemics have ended with herd immunity. Long before COVID, public health agencies made detailed plans to deal with pandemics. All eschewed quarantine and lockdowns. Instead, the goal was to minimise mortality until herd immunity was reached through natural infection, vaccines, or both. Herd immunity is fundamental in...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Poll Finds Herd Immunity in U.S. Possible by Summer

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Seventy percent of American adults could be vaccinated by this summer, a new poll suggests. The survey results bode well for the country and likely mean that President Joe Biden's goal of 70 percent vaccine coverage for adults by July 4 will be reached.
Ohio Stateideastream.org

When Will Ohio Reach Herd Immunity?

As COVID-19 cases are declining in Ohio, new research suggests Ohio will not reach herd immunity until November. Health officials announced Monday that nearly 39 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, but many wonder if Ohio will reach the benchmark for herd immunity of at least 70 percent.
Madison, WIwortfm.org

Herd Immunity

As vaccinations against the SARS CoV-2 virus ramp up, perhaps more slowly than they should, the goal of herd immunity seems to be in reach. But its explanation since last Fall has not necessarily cleared up its confusion. So, tonight, the Perpetual Notion Machine has invited Ajay Sethi, an epidemiologist and Associate Professor in Population Health Sciences at UW-Madison, to help clear up the confusion. In his discussion with PNM’s Dennis Shaffer, Ajay points out that if enough people in a community have immunity, then the spread of an infectious disease and the outbreaks of infection will be significantly reduced, or maybe even eliminated. However, a highly contagious virus like COVID-19 requires a high amount of immunity, mostly through vaccinations, in order to achieve this result. In other words, there is a threshold, or R0 point, between those immune, ie. those vaccinated, and those not yet immune. Ajay says that we don’t know this point. But we do know that as more people get vaccinated, the number of COVID cases and deaths have dropped at lot. But also, for those not vaccinated or immune, this is NOT a signal to stop wearing masks and congregating in crowds. Ajay reminds us that COVID will not go away completely, just as a new variant has been reported in Vietnam.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

Two Weeks Later, NC Covid Numbers Are Way Down

Two weeks ago, on May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper surprised himself and the rest of us by lifting nearly all of his personal and business restrictions. True to form, he kept the most scientifically unsupportable ones; namely, forced masks on children in schools and summer camps. But the change was nevertheless very upsetting to some media and people.
Public HealthWITN

Millionth COVID case reported in North Carolina as vaccine demand drops

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The pace of vaccinations is slowing in North Carolina, prompting many providers to stop asking the federal government for more COVID-19 vaccines. State health officials have returned hundreds of thousands of vaccines to the federal government and are asking for fewer and fewer new first doses. Nearly 2.3 million COVID-19 shots are on shelves waiting for North Carolina residents as the state works to better target distribution efforts to underserved areas.
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

Positivity rate rises in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District as death, outbreaks recorded

The COVID-19 death toll has increased again in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at the same time a new outbreak surfaced and the positivity rate nudged upward. A Danville man in his 60s is the latest victim to die from the novel coronavirus. It was one of only 13 fatalities reported Sunday morning by the Virginia Department of Health. Even as virus caseloads have reached levels not seen since early in the pandemic, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District continues to record deaths. Eleven fatalities were added to the logs in May.