Mckean County, PA

Roach asks for jury trials in criminal cases

By RUTH BOGDAN r.bogdan@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 5 days ago

Daniel Roach appears to be taking the criminal cases against him to trial. The 45-year-old Bradford man appeared Wednesday in McKean County Court by video for last-day-to-plea hearings in two of several pending cases against him. These two cases are for allegations that he shot a gun near a man...

www.bradfordera.com
Bradford, PAwesb.com

Assault Update

The woman who was allegedly the victim of an assault last Monday in a Bradford City apartment has died. According to a statement from District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, “City of Bradford Police Chief Mike Ward and lead investigator Patrolman Jason Putt continue to investigate the events that lead to the police finding the woman unconscious in a city apartment on Monday afternoon, and have since led to hear passing away”. Additional charges may be possible for 36 year old Anthony J. Fenton as the investigation continues and an autopsy is completed.
Bradford, PABradford Era

Alleged assault victim dies

A woman who was being treated for injuries she suffered in an alleged assault has died. Officials have not released the woman’s name, but she has been identified online as Tammy Kellner. No cause of death has been released. It is unclear what that means for Anthony J. Fenton, who...
Bradford, PABradford Era

Two plead guilty in Bradford robbery case

Two men pleaded guilty this month in McKean County Court to charges connected to a robbery that happened in 2019 in Bradford City. Andrew I. Meadows, 19, of Bradford, and Dylan J. Dinch, 23, of East Smethport, each had status conferences scheduled before President Judge John Pavlock on the days they entered their pleas.
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Wilcox man to serve prison time for threats, resisting arrest

SMETHPORT — A Wilcox man was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court to state prison for charges in two cases including terroristic threats and resisting arrest. Todd H. Stahli, 26, will serve six months to two years in prison with credit for 181 days of time served for charges in two cases: terroristic threats and a summary charge in one case, and resisting arrest and loitering and prowling at night time in a second case.
Bradford, PABradford Era

Bradford man charged with welfare fraud

A Bradford man has been arraigned on allegations of welfare fraud. Gary Dioguardi, 43, of 1208 South Ave., is charged with one count of fraudulently obtaining SNAP benefits, a third-degree felony. According to the criminal complaint, Dioguardi failed to report his fiancee living at his residence, and her wages, to...
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Region reports 18 new cases of COVID-19

There are new virus cases in all four counties in The Era’s coverage area: one new case in Elk County, 10 new cases in McKean County, four new cases in Potter County and three new cases in Cameron County. McKean County has a total of 3,672 cases, which includes 2,796...
Bradford, PABradford Era

Bradford man jailed for alleged assault

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Main Street apartment Monday afternoon. Anthony Joe Fenton, 36, of 117 Main St. Apt. 2, is charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference, first-degree felony; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both second-degree misdemeanors.
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Region reports over 20 new cases of coronavirus

Three counties within The Era’s coverage area have reported a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19. Two new cases were reported in Elk County for a total of 2,836, which includes 1,560 confirmed and 1,276 probable cases. There have been 6,384 negative tests conducted, and 39 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Twenty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 in local region

Four local counties saw an increase in COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 27 new cases in the region. McKean County had 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,651, 2,779 confirmed and 872 probable; Elk County had two additional cases for a total of 2,834, 1,559 confirmed and 1,275 probable; Potter County had five additional cases for 1,122, 979 confirmed and 143 probable; and Cameron County had one additional case for a total of 295, 199 confirmed and 96 probable.
Elk County, PABradford Era

Four counties report new cases of COVID-19

All four counties within The Era’s coverage area have new cases as of Tuesday. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are 29 new cases in the region: 16 new cases in McKean County, five in Elk County, seven in Potter and one new case in Cameron County. McKean...
Mckean County, PAwesb.com

Vandalism

State Police received a report of vandalism to a vehicle last Wednesday. Troopers were notified of a criminal mischief incident on West Washington St. and during the investigation found that a 2015 Chevy Silverado had been vandalized, causing damage to the driver side front door. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lewis Run Barracks at 814-368-9230.
Mckean County, PABradford Era

COVID-19 cases rise in three local counties

There were 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the region over the weekend, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday. McKean County had 19 more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3,613, 2,752 confirmed and 861 probable; Elk County had three more cases for 2,826, 1,553 confirmed and 1,273 probable; Potter County had four more cases for 1,109, 967 confirmed and 142 probable; and Cameron County stayed at 293. Statewide, there were 3,986 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,173,664. Regarding vaccines, on Sunday, McKean County had 7,858 residents partially and 7,957 fully vaccinated; Elk County, 2,191 partially and 11,559 fully; Potter County, 1,155 partially and 2,893 fully; and Cameron County, 339 partially and 1,717 fully. Pennsylvania has administered 5,320,563 partial vaccinations and 3,871,294 full vaccinations, for a total of 9,191,857. Potter County currently has three patients hospitalized with COVID-19, one of which is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Elk County has one patient hospitalized with COVID-19, none of which are in the ICU, and McKean County has none. Statewide, there are 1,924 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, with 427 adult patients in the ICU and 242 on ventilators.
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Garrity gives keynote at McKean County GOP dinner

On Tuesday, the McKean County Republican Committee held its annual spring event with a chicken barbecue at the McKean County fairgrounds. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity made the trip from Harrisburg to give the keynote address. Also featured were state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, and state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville. The...
East Smethport, PABradford Era

East Smethport man pleads guilty to trespassing, hitting vehicle

SMETHPORT — An East Smethport man pleaded guilty Thursday in McKean County Court to allegations that he trespassed and intentionally struck another vehicle with his vehicle. Austin J. Tankersley, 27, entered the guilty plea to charges of criminal trespass, DUI-controlled substance, criminal mischief and a summary charge. According to Assistant District Attorney Ashley Shade, on Sept. 26, in Eldred, Tankersley entered a residence by pushing past the resident. After he left he drove a vehicle, despite having a suspended license and having metabolites in his system for drugs including methamphetamine and marijuana; he intentionally struck the victim’s vehicle with his vehicle, causing $3,041.50 in damage, then left and crashed the vehicle over an embankment. He will be sentenced June 25.
Mckean County, PAwesb.com

McKean County K-9 Assist Olean PD in Giess Search

WGRZ-TV in Buffalo is reporting that Cole Giess is still missing. The 22-year-old Olean man went missing on May 2. He has autism and is considered a missing vulnerable adult. Olean Police Captain Robert Blovsky told 2 On Your Side a search was conducted Saturday by McKean County K-9 in different areas of Olean.
Mckean County, PATimes-Herald

Olean woman pleads guilty to homicide by vehicle in McKean County

SMETHPORT, Pa. — An Olean, N.Y., woman pleaded guilty Thursday to felony homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and other charges stemming from a January accident that killed 24-year-old Ryan Frair of Portville, N.Y. Tifany M. Prescott, 28, entered her guilty plea in McKean County Court by video...
Bradford, PABradford Era

Court beat

A number of preliminary hearings were scheduled for Wednesday in Bradford, including one for a Bradford man who is facing drug charges. James P. Munday, 33, of Bradford, had charges against him bound to McKean County Court at a hearing before District Judge Dominic Cercone. Munday is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use.
Mckean County, PAwesb.com

Court Reports – Munday, Packer, Stone, Moffat & Wood

Charges were bound to McKean County Court in several cases yesterday. 33 Year old James Munday had his charges bound to McKean County court for possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana for personal use. His charges stem from a parole check on April 28th when Munday attempted to flee. Munday remains in McKean County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Prescott pleads guilty to homicide by vehicle

An Olean, N.Y., woman pleaded guilty Thursday in McKean County for an accident that killed 24-year-old Ryan Frair of Portville, N.Y. Tifany M. Prescott, 28, entered her guilty plea in McKean County Court by video conference before President Judge John Pavlock to the following criminal charges: homicide by vehicle while DUI, second-degree felony; homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony; and two counts of DUI-alcohol, misdemeanors.