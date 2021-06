According to the latest reports, Twitter might be introducing a paid subscription model as soon as certain conditions are met. Twitter is said to be testing a paid subscription service known as ‘Tweetdeck’ which would allow users access to additional tools. The company is believed to start trialing the service soon. Over the past few weeks, there have been many reports that Twitter is getting a paid subscription model. This will allow users to choose to pay a monthly fee in order to get some exclusive features only available for subscribers. For the price of a cup of coffee, Twitter Blue will offer subscription-only features that will keep you from living in fear of your mistakes.