Ninth victim in San Jose rail yard mass shooting dies in hospital
A victim wounded during the mass shooting at a light rail yard in California died Wednesday night, bringing the death toll from the violent attack to nine. Alex Ward Fritch was struck shortly after gunfire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a San Jose rail maintenance yard operated by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, which is also known as the VTA. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries, KPIX reported.www.msn.com