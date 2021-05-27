CVS is handing out prizes for Covid-19 vaccinations

Last year, seats at the Super Bowl were limited due to the pandemic. This year, getting inoculated from COVID-19 could be your ticket to the big game. CVS Health announced on Thursday that it will allow people who get vaccinated at its stores, have gotten vaccinated at its stores or show they to do so to enter a sweepstakes giveaway for a variety of prizes, including a trip to the Super Bowl, $5,000 to fund a family reunion, cruises or cash.