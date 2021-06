In the never-ending procession of pop culture-inspired skins in games, Mediatonic has announced four Tron-themed outfits coming to Fall Guys next week. Falling in-line with Season 4's neon-laced futuristic theme, the bean-shaped versions of Tron, Sark, Rinzler, and Quorra are arriving on May 24. Sark will be available in the store for 22,000 kudos, while a DLC pack containing the other three characters in all their retro neon glory will be made available for purchase.