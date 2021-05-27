How Pinal County is on the road to becoming electric vehicle capital

In December 2020, just about a year after it broke ground in Pinal County, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Lucid Motors announced that it had completed the first phase of its 590-acre manufacturing plant in Casa Grande and that it’s on schedule to start mass production of its luxury Lucid Air sedan by the second half of 2021. The well-equipped vehicle features 406 miles of projected range and varies in price from $87,500 to $161,500.