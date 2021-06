The Livingston High School boys’ varsity tennis team defeated Verona and West Essex but lost to Montclair and Millburn in last week’s play. The team now has a 5-4 record. Montclair 5, Livingston 0: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team had to wait 13 months to honor former Livingston Board of Education member and major supporter of Livingston athletics, Buddy August, as the 2020 honoree to “Serve Out the First Ball.” August continued a tradition that the LHS tennis team started in 1982.