Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

More than 1,000 arrests during week-long crackdown on county lines drug gangs

By Press Association 2021
burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1,000 people have been arrested and 292 weapons seized as part of a national crackdown on county lines drug dealing gangs. Forces across the UK boosted activity in the week from May 17 with 1,100 arrests, 33 guns and 219 knives among weapons seized, and 80 drug dealing phone lines identified.

www.burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Gangs#Drug Trafficking#Uk#Smuggling Drugs#Crackdown#Cocaine Trafficking#Nca#Sky News#Polish#The National Crime Agency#Hgv#Arrests#Urban Drug Dealers#Drug Dealing#County Lines Groups#Organised Crime Groups#Crimes#Heroin#Exploitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Trafficking arrests made as drug crackdown on Martha Berry corridor continues

Three people face drug trafficking charges as a multi-agency crackdown on activity in the Martha Berry corridor continues. Floyd County police racked up the latest few arrests in and around the area, which has become known for illegal drug activity. This week three people were arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges and police confiscated over 3 ounces of the drug.
Law EnforcementHunts Post

Drug arrests in Cambs part of County Lines operation

Police officers have arrested 27 people and seized more than £12k in cash, £169k in cannabis and £7k in crack cocaine and heroin as part of a week of targeted drugs action. Working alongside other forces and partners, officers executed warrants and targeted patrols in Cambridge, Ely, Huntingdon, London, Peterborough, St Neots and Whittlesey where the arrests were made.
Public SafetyBBC

Drugs county lines fight 'to last a generation'

The fight against gangs exploiting children to deal drugs is likely to last a generation, a senior police leader has said. Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire, the National Police Chiefs' Council's lead for serious violence, said it was "all I think about". The warning comes after a week of raids...
Public SafetyBBC

County lines: Taxi footage captures gang's drug dealing

Members of a drug gang have been jailed after police found incriminating dashcam footage recorded on a taxi camera. The footage, released by Derbyshire Police, shows the moment driver Shahid Iqbal agreed to help the gang transport heroin and crack cocaine in his cab. Iqbal was also seen driving and...
Suffolk County, MAuniversalhub.com

Man arrested as Methadone Mile drug dealer is released, arrested again as Methadone Mile drug dealer two weeks later; DA vows crackdown

Three men face a total of 36 drug and gun charges related to alleged Mass and Cass drug dealing this year following their indictment by a Suffolk County grand jury last week, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, which add it now has warrants for police to arrest 40 more people for dealing drugs along Methadone Mile.
Chilton County, ALwbrc.com

Multiple arrests in Chilton County on drug, gun charges

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple arrests that happened during the month of May they say were the culmination of joint undercover operations by the narcotics units with their office and the Clanton Police Department. During the month, authorities say two search...
Floyd County, KYq95fm.net

Floyd County Drug Arrest

Two suspects in what police suspect to be a drug trafficking ring in one county are in jail after avoiding arrest for an extended amount of time. The Prestonsburg Police said they have received several complaints in the last few weeks from the Arkansas Creek, Allen and Goble Roberts communities. Officers received a tip that the pair, Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater, were two key players in their on-going drug investigation. Police say another tip came in that Hayden was spotted at a motel and was engaged in suspected drug trafficking there. Once officers arrived at that scene, employees confirmed to them Hayden was staying there. Kenneth Hayden is charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and evading police, being a persistent felony offender and a number of moving violations. Both are being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.
Fort Pierce, FLcw34.com

Month-long investigation nets arrest, seizure of drugs in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Recent heroin overdoses in St. Lucie County prompted the sheriff's office to take action. On Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant the America's Best Value Inn and took Lee Loveriddle, 42, into custody. The month-long investigation netted more than 2 kilos of Molly, marijuana, cocaine,...
Florence County, SCSCNow

Florence County drug investigation ends in four arrests

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence County Sheriff’s deputies wrapped up an undercover narcotics investigation Wednesday when they served a search warrant and arrested four people. Investigators with the agency’s narcotics bureau searched a motel at 2690 David McLeod Boulevard and found fentanyl tablets, marijuana, firearms, ammunition and narcotics paraphernalia, according to a release from the agency.
Boston, MABoston Herald

Boston’s Methadone Mile crackdown: Dozens of drug indictments, arrests announced

Dozens of indictments against suspects “profiting from pain” along the drug-littered Methadone Mile have been handed down as the city’s crackdown intensifies. A Suffolk County grand jury returned 36 indictments against three people, and dozens of others face arrests for offenses contributing to the Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass mess, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Henry County, VARoanoke Times

Henry County announces dozens of drug arrests

The Henry County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced it made dozens of drug-related arrests after an undercover investigation. Seventy-two adults were indicted Monday and 36 people arrested Thursday, a news release said. Among the drugs seized during the investigation were pills, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, the news release...