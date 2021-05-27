More than 1,000 arrests during week-long crackdown on county lines drug gangs

Two suspects in what police suspect to be a drug trafficking ring in one county are in jail after avoiding arrest for an extended amount of time. The Prestonsburg Police said they have received several complaints in the last few weeks from the Arkansas Creek, Allen and Goble Roberts communities. Officers received a tip that the pair, Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater, were two key players in their on-going drug investigation. Police say another tip came in that Hayden was spotted at a motel and was engaged in suspected drug trafficking there. Once officers arrived at that scene, employees confirmed to them Hayden was staying there. Kenneth Hayden is charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and evading police, being a persistent felony offender and a number of moving violations. Both are being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.