Vos Hires Investigators to Review November Election Results
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is hiring investigators to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. Vos said he recognizes President Joe Biden narrowly won the state and is not trying to change election results. Vos tells the Journal Sentinel that he is hiring – at taxpayer expense – three former police officers and an attorney to oversee them. Vos said he wants to identify laws that should be changed as opposed to people the investigators believe have broken the law, but did not rule out the possibility some matters would be referred to prosecutors.wwisradio.com