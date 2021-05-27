Vos Hires Investigators to Review November Election Results

Montana City School District No. 27, Jefferson County, Montana. WHEREAS, an election was held for Montana City School District No. 27, Jefferson County, State of Montana, on the 4th day of May, 2021, at which the following proposition was considered: “Shall the district be authorized to impose an increase in local taxes to support the technology acquisition and depreciation fund in the amount of Fifty Thousand ($50,000) per year for 10 years and being approximately 5.83 mills for the purpose of the increased costs associated with fiber internet and web services, Microsoft and Apple licenses, student information system, accounting software, and the new costs associated with updating equipment and most importantly accessing curriculum via technology?