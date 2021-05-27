Cancel
Presidential Election

Vos Hires Investigators to Review November Election Results

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssembly Speaker Robin Vos is hiring investigators to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. Vos said he recognizes President Joe Biden narrowly won the state and is not trying to change election results. Vos tells the Journal Sentinel that he is hiring – at taxpayer expense – three former police officers and an attorney to oversee them. Vos said he wants to identify laws that should be changed as opposed to people the investigators believe have broken the law, but did not rule out the possibility some matters would be referred to prosecutors.

Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos acknowledges that Biden won Wisconsin’s presidential vote but has now hired investigators to examine issues already denied in 50 lawsuits about the election. Unfortunately, there will always be supporters on either side of the political aisle who think foul play caused their preferred candidate to lose. Discrepancies can and do exist in every cycle but not to the level that is being claimed in the 2020 election.
MADISON, WI (METRO) – The Wisconsin legislature is expanding its investigation into just what outside non-profit groups did during the November 2020 election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos yesterday said he’s hired two former law enforcement investigators to lead the probe. Vos says they will have broad scope and subpoena power to try and figure out what the outside groups did with six-million-dollars in election ‘grants.’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - One of Wisconsin’s top Republican lawmakers is hiring retired police officers to investigate the November presidential election won by President Joe Biden in the battleground state. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is joining Republicans across the country in their continued push for repeated examinations of ballots. Assembly...
Six months after Donald Trump’s defeat conspiracy theorists and backers of the former president are continuing their push for repeated examinations of ballots and finding limited successes. A Georgia judge last week awarded a group the chance to review mail ballots in a large county that includes Atlanta. Officials in...
May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Emmma Sharif leads mayor’s race, district races close. About an hour before midnight, the City of Compton still had not seen 100 percent tally of all the votes in the runoff general election, held Tuesday June 1. With 12 precincts reporting, some races saw separation while most remained close and undecided.
Activists in several counties in Michigan are calling for a third-party audit of the state's Dominion voting machines. It's an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, similar to the Maricopa County audit in Arizona. But experts warn that these outside audits are illegal. Lauren Gibbons, a political reporter for MLive.com, joined "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what's happening in the Great Lakes State.
Soon after the November 2020 election results came in Assembly Speaker and Rep. Robin Vos (R-Rochester) began his assault on truth. He saluted his own election victory in his gerrymandered district as “a repudiation of Tony Evers leadership style.” Yet he also claimed there were election irregularities in Wisconsin while offering no evidence of this.
Arizonans owe a debt of gratitude to Vice Chair Bill Gates and other members of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for speaking out and standing up for facts, evidence, rule of law, and protecting voters rights. Supervisor Gates was articulate and clear on a recent PBS News Hour in explaining what has been taking place in Arizona since the 2020 election and how Senate President Fann and her followers continue baseless allegations of fraud by employees of Maricopa County Election Department and continue peddling conspiracy theories. The supervisors are standing up for honesty and democracy and we thank them.
Several weeks ago, The Republic newspaper published an in-house editorial concerning election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The opinion of the editorial was that the news media had investigated the claims of fraud in the election and had found no instance of fraud. Claims of fraud by others were labeled as baseless accusations, without foundation and evidence.
Montana City School District No. 27, Jefferson County, Montana. WHEREAS, an election was held for Montana City School District No. 27, Jefferson County, State of Montana, on the 4th day of May, 2021, at which the following proposition was considered: “Shall the district be authorized to impose an increase in local taxes to support the technology acquisition and depreciation fund in the amount of Fifty Thousand ($50,000) per year for 10 years and being approximately 5.83 mills for the purpose of the increased costs associated with fiber internet and web services, Microsoft and Apple licenses, student information system, accounting software, and the new costs associated with updating equipment and most importantly accessing curriculum via technology?
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. May 2, 2021. Everyone remembers those math worksheets from elementary school. You know, the ones where you had to solve problem after problem, showing you knew how to perform the arithmetic involved. When you got to higher grades and the problems became more complex, the sheets had...
Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over. The...
Inside the Champion Brewing Company in Charlottesville, Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor who’s running for his old job, was talking to owner Hunter Smith last week when a staffer handed him a mask for “continuity” with everyone else. “The president says don’t wear masks inside,” McAuliffe parried before...
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a letter to the CPD that it would advise candidates not to participate in future debates if reforms not taken. Continuing a feud that percolated during the 2020 presidential election, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter Tuesday night to the co-chairs of The Commission on Presidential Debates, saying that it would advise Republican candidates to avoid participating in future debates unless the Commission “adopts significant reforms.”