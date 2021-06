A Hudson Valley police department will no longer write tickets for some violations, giving the drivers up to $250 instead. Imagine driving down the road and seeing police lights in your rearview mirror. As you pull over wondering what could possibly be the problem the officer approaches your window and tells you that your tail light is out. You'd probably expect to get a ticket and a fine and then have to shell out even more money to get that light repaired. Well, if you live in one Hudson Valley community, you're in for a big surprise.