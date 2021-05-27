State Track and Field Begins on Friday

Starting at 4:00 Central time, the State Track and Field Meet will take place out west. Class AA will be in Sturgis, Class A in Spearfish and Class B will be in Rapid City. The Pierre Governors have a total of 39 competitors for the two day event with only five of the 39 as seniors. Pierre will also have four relay teams competing on each of the boys and girls side. The Governors last competed a little over a week ago for one final time and the ESD meet was two weeks ago.