It’s time for the twerkulator. At first, it seemed like we weren’t going to get “Twerkulator,” the City Girls‘ “Planet Rock”-reworking single, but things have changed. After a cleared sample and a viral TikTok challenge, the song of the summer is on its way. After teasing behind the scenes footage of what we now know to be the single cover shoot, the Miami rap duo announced that the track will be out on May 21. A pre-save link is available.