How to get a mortgage if your income was affected by COVID-19 in 2020
If you experienced any financial difficulty in 2020 and are now back on your feet and looking to purchase or refinance a home this information is for you. Every mortgage company is going to review your situation a little bit differently. Unfortunately, it’s not one size fits all. As a result, some lenders have an appetite for risk and for truly helping families and others just want to want your loan over as quick as possible and then move on to someone else. If you have had any financial difficulty in 2020 as a result of the pandemic in any way shape or form, you want a lender that understands the complex world of underwriting and really truly understands and knows guidelines.www.thecommunityvoice.com