The former Telegraph Hill home of legendary DJ and concert promoter Tom "Big Daddy" Donahue recently came to market, asking $2,495,000. He worked at multiple San Francisco radio stations in the 1960s and is credited as the "Father of Progressive Radio" for pioneering the free-form format that would become the dominant style in FM radio during that era. Donahue is such an important part of rock history that he is one of the few DJs inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.