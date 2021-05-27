Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Takes Million-Dollar Hit From Loss of Memorial Day Wine Festival

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers of the Annual Memorial Day Weekend Wine Fest in Las Cruces say they expect to suffer a million-dollar loss from cancellation of this year’s event. New Mexico stopped issuing alcohol permits a year ago when the pandemic first hit. Organizers had hoped for a permit by this weekend, but they say they don’t think the state will start issuing permits again until July. An official with the New Mexico Wine and Grape Grower Association says they’re already working on the permit process for the Labor Day Weekend Wine Fest.

kool1045fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Festival#Labor Day Weekend#Memorial Day Weekend#Las Cruces Takes#Organizers#July#Alcohol#Cancellation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lifestyleindustryanalysts.com

The Jillian Ride Day 1 On The Road in Pie Town NM!

4 Mike’s, 3 rookies, a Judge, a Papa, a Hiro and the Taj Mahal….. By JB Brostrom – If you go through Pie Town New Mexico and stop at Pie Town Pies to eat and order a hot dog… shitty things are bound to happen! Order the Pie people… order the pie!
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMThrillist

From Las Cruces to Santa Fe, Take This Dreamy New Mexico Road Trip

Kayaking, art museums, and chile peppers. New Mexico, aka the Land of Enchantment, offers its visitors a unique experience that melds nature, art, and Southwest culture for a vibrant and unforgettable trip. The state boasts nationally recognized, immersive art experiences, scenic wonders, and what some call the world’s best chile peppers, so there’s a whole lot to see and do when trekking across the state. To help you make the most of your next road trip, we’ve rounded up the top must-see spots from the Southern city of Las Cruces to the central hotspot of Albuquerque, all the way to the state’s capital of Santa Fe.
Las Cruces, NMDeming Headlight

Organizers to advocate 'reopening' New Mexico at rally planned for Saturday

LAS CRUCES - Residents who believe New Mexico needs to ease restrictions intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will gather on Saturday for another Freedom Rally. The rallies will take place in Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Silver City. The Las Cruces rally will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Albert Johnson Park on the corner of Main Street and Picacho Avenue.
Las Cruces, NMlascrucescvb.org

Las Cruces Is Ready To Welcome Back Visitors

Las Cruces, New Mexico is excited to announce that Doña Ana County has achieved turquoise level status from the New Mexico Department of Health. That means Las Cruces is ready to welcome back visitors. Click the guide on the right to enlarge. To meet the faces of Las Cruces’ tourism...
Doña Ana County, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

COVID-19 update: Doña Ana County reaches green status for first time

Effective April 30, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has updated the statewide COVID-19 map, with updated key health metrics used to assign risk levels to counties under the state’s red-yellow-green COVID-19 framework it began in December. New Mexico continues to lead the nation in per capita vaccine distribution.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.