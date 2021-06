A video of an off-duty firefighter putting out a blaze with his jet ski has gone viral.Oscar Herrera sprang into action when a boat erupted in flames on a lake in New York State.In the video, posted by the Rochester Fire Fighters Association, onlookers at Rochester’s Irondequoit Bay in Lake Ontario, on the border with Canada, cheered him on with applause, saying: "yeah, fu*k yeah, hell yeah! Keep it going.""Sometimes off duty, but always a firefighter," the firefighter’s association said in the post.While firefighter Herrera did not immediately respond to The Independent, he told local news WHAM that he...