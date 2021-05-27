I Love New York Mills, But I Have Only One Gripe

I guess you could say I lucked out in finding a place to live in the Utica area. At least that's what I was saying until I heard this idiotic noise. Living in New York Mills so far has been a dream. It's great because my drive into work each morning and on the way home is only about 9 minutes. Can't exactly beat that! However I have heard Commercial Drive in Yorkville can be a little sketchy around the holiday season. That part doesn't really worry me too much, I am used to the rush hour traffic on the Northway in the Capital Region. Can't be any worse than that, can it?