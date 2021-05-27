Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CEO Brad Garlinghouse Confirms Ripple Intends To Go Public Following the SEC Lawsuit

By Rayne Harris
ripplecoinnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States-based blockchain cross border remittance services provider Ripple has already revealed that it has plans to go public. However, it has not been able to do so due to its current legal fight with the independent agency of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, now the senior executive of the company has revealed that the company is planning on going public after the lawsuit battle with the SEC.

ripplecoinnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Garlinghouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Ripple Labs#Ceo#Chief Executive Officer#Sec#Chief Digital Officer#Securities#Ripple#Cnbc#Xrp#Ether#Company#Blockchain#United States Based
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Ripple Could Have IPO In Sight, Post-SEC Spat

Wait for the smoke to clear – and then go public. To that end, as reported this week, crypto firm Ripple might be headed to the public markets, if and when it settles its suit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The news seemingly comes secondhand – or at...
Stocksu.today

CNBC Changes Ripple to XRP After CEO Complains

CNBC, America's leading business channel, has changed "Ripple" to "XRP" in its real-time snapshot of cryptocurrency prices, enthralling the token's holders. This comes after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse personally called out the channel on Twitter following his interview on May 29. Why the confusion?. While the issue might seem like...
Stocksinvestingcube.com

Ripple Price Surges 11% After CEO References Potential Public Listing

Ripple price surges this Monday after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed that the project could go public once its case with the SEC was over. Garlinghouse made these comments at Consensus 2021, where he also said that the company first discussed plans for the public listing in early 2020, but the SEC’s case had caused delays.
StocksNEWSBTC

Ripple Surges 15% Following News That It Wants To Go Public

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says that the San Francisco-based payments startup intends to go public once its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is settled. XRP To Go Public. In an interview during the Consensus 2021 event, Garlinghouse commends Coinbase following the crypto exchange’s debut on...
Economyripplecoinnews.com

SEC VS Ripple: How Will Ripple (XRP) Change In The Future?

Last year in the month of December, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against the blockchain cross border remittance payments giant Ripple Labs and two of its executives including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brad Garlinghouse and the former executive Chris Larsen. The agency accused the company of making profits worth $1.3 billion through the sale of unregistered securities.
Congress & Courtsthedechained.com

SEC’s Motion to Access Ripple Labs Legal Records on XRP Denied by Court

As the battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rages, the motion by the SEC to access the legal documents of Ripple has been denied. The motion was made on the 7th of May to have the court order the cryptocurrency development firm to submit relevant documents. SEC demands to ascertain in the sales procedures of Ripple conforms to the Federal Securities law.
Lawcrypto-news-flash.com

Motion denied: SEC loses the fight to compel Ripple to produce legal memos

A New York judge has denied the SEC’s motion to compel RIpple to produce all memos discussing XRP sales with its legal team. The judge instead chose to focus on the SEC as Ripple has been doing, including whether the actions it took, or didn’t, confused the market participants like Ripple.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bitcoin’s Speedy Trial, Global Corporate Tax, Ripple Wins A Battle + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Finance ministers from the group of seven rich nations (G7) will vow this week to support their economies as they emerge from the pandemic and reach an “ambitious” deal on a minimum global corporate tax in July, Reuters reported, citing a draft communique. “We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights and to a high level of ambition on the rate for a global minimum tax,” the draft said, without mentioning any numbers, per the report. In May, the US proposed to set the minimum tax at 15%.
Congress & Courtsblockchain.news

SEC Fails to Request Access Ripple's Communications

US Judge Sarah Netburn of the District Court for the Southern District of New York has denied the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) request to access Ripple’s legal communications in the course of the ongoing legal tussle between both entities. According to the denial memo, the SEC had...
Congress & Courtscryptopotato.com

Another Win for Ripple as the SEC Denied From Accessing Internal XRP Sales Documents

A US Court has denied the SEC’s motion to access Ripple’s internal legal communication about the sale of the XRP tokens. In yet another win for Ripple in its lawsuit against the SEC, the Judge has denied the Commission’s motion to compel the payment processor to produce internal information discussing XRP sales with its legal team. As a result, the price of the XPR token surged by double-digits in 24 hours.
Stocksinvesting.com

Ripple Is Going Public: Bulls Are Rubbing Their Hands In Anticipation

Ripple Is Going Public: Bulls Are Rubbing Their Hands In Anticipation. Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, has indicated that an IPO is on the cards following the resolution of the SEC case. Plans to go public had been stifled up to this point due to the legal scuffle with the SEC,...
Businessfinancefeeds.com

SEC v. Ripple: What if Ripple loses lawsuit?

That is the million-dollar question. Better yet, the 40 billion dollar question, according to the XRP market cap. Although XRP holders have no stake in Ripple Labs, the fluctuating price of the cryptocurrency has led its owners to follow the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit intensely. The SEC’s motion to strike...
Public Safetytronweekly.com

BitConnect promoters face a lawsuit by SEC following a $2 billion crypto scam

The Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] of the United States has reportedly hit five people part of the BitConnect Ponzi scheme with a lawsuit. The crypto-verse isn’t new to scams and hacks. However, the surge in the price of all the assets paved the way to more scammy projects that further led to several losing out on investments. While officials had shot down a crypto Ponzi scheme, BitConnect back in 2018, news pertaining to the platform has once again started to surface.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

SoFi Will Go Public June 1 Following SPAC Merger

Online FinTech startup Social Finance, otherwise known as SoFi, is expected to go public June 1 following a merger Friday (May 28) with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V. The merger creates a new FinTech called SoFi Technologies, expected to begin trading on...