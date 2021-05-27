CEO Brad Garlinghouse Confirms Ripple Intends To Go Public Following the SEC Lawsuit
The United States-based blockchain cross border remittance services provider Ripple has already revealed that it has plans to go public. However, it has not been able to do so due to its current legal fight with the independent agency of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, now the senior executive of the company has revealed that the company is planning on going public after the lawsuit battle with the SEC.ripplecoinnews.com