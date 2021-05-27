CEO Brad Garlinghouse Confirms Ripple Intends To Go Public Following the SEC Lawsuit

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Finance ministers from the group of seven rich nations (G7) will vow this week to support their economies as they emerge from the pandemic and reach an “ambitious” deal on a minimum global corporate tax in July, Reuters reported, citing a draft communique. “We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights and to a high level of ambition on the rate for a global minimum tax,” the draft said, without mentioning any numbers, per the report. In May, the US proposed to set the minimum tax at 15%.