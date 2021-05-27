Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Randolph County Indiana Historical and Genealogy Society undertakes Project

By Scott Shaffer, News-Gazette Writer
Kokomo Perspective
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Randolph County Indiana Historical and Genealogy Society has begun a project that ties in well with Memorial Day. The Museum and the Historical Society are attempting to fill in some of the gaps in burial records for the numerous cemeteries that have existed in Randolph County. Some cemeteries, such as Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester have excellent records of burials in the cemetery over the years. Others are somewhat sketchy as the quality of record keeping varied as caretakers have changed throughout the decades. In some cases little of the cemetery remains at all, and records may have been lost to time.

kokomoperspective.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Winchester, IN
County
Randolph County, IN
Randolph County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Volunteers#Historical Records#Museum#The Historical Society#Lrb 765 Rrb 584 1334#Randolph County History#Fountain Park Cemetery#Burial Records#Memorial Day#Burials#Graves#Tombstones#Caretakers#Excellent Records#Telephone#Multiple Binders#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

A Look Back at Randolph County History: Of Floods and Squirrels

Just a note before we begin this week’s look back. In the previous article about the shooting of Police Chief Troy Clevenger, the daughter of the man who drove the chief to the hospital contacted me and asked me to pass along a little item of information to my readers. Sheldon Downing later reverted to using the surname Ayers. Just a little extra information for those who may know him.
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

Foundation To Award Over $66,000 In Spring Grant Cycle

WINCHESTER, INDIANA, May 10, 2021: The Community Foundation presented checks totaling $66,550 to fourteen (14) area non-profit organizations throughout Randolph County at a reception on May 6th at the Community Room in Union City. The Foundation regularly stewards the Foundation’s Community Enrichment Fund and other unrestricted dollars to assist non-profits in annual spring and fall competitive grant cycles. Recently the Foundation’s Grants Committee, having reviewed applications based on established criteria and scoring, met to make decisions, and the following organizations were selected to receive support for the 2021 Spring Grant Cycle.
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

Martin Elected to AIC District Office

INDIANAPOLIS – Randolph County Auditor Laura Martin was re-elected Vice President of the Association of Indiana Counties’ (AIC) East Central District during the annual meeting in Shelby County this month. As District Vice President, Martin represents the elected county officials in the East Central District of the state, which includes...
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

An entire community goes #bluefornathan

After what is hoped to have been successful brain surgery on Wednesday, Monroe Central freshman Nathan Daniels is ready to come home, back to Randolph County where he can do the things in life that he enjoys – perhaps some hunting or fishing. But as much as Nathan might want...
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

Randolph County Student Wins AIC Essay Contest

INDIANAPOLIS - The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) and Financial Solutions Group have named a local fourth grader as the National County Government Week essay contest winner for the AIC’s East Central District. Kinley LaFuze’s essay was chosen over entries from other fourth graders across the district. LaFuze, a student...
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

Randolph County Third Graders Spend Historic Day

On Friday morning, hundreds of third grade students from all over Randolph County spent a day learning about Randolph County history in Downtown Winchester. 287 students from Monroe Central Elementary, Union Elementary, Randolph Southern Elementary, Deerfield, Elementary, Northside Elementary, and Willard Elementary gathered on the Bicentennial Plaza to begin the day. Randolph County Community Development Director Missy Williams and Randolph County Tourism Director Scottie Harvey welcomed the students.
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

Drug Free Randolph County: Notification of 2021 Grant Cycle

Grant Information and Applications are now available for the DFRC 2020 Grant Cycle. These grants are funded through Drug Free Community Funds, established in Indiana to promote comprehensive alcohol and drug abuse initiatives within each county. Program/project focus must encompass one of three targeted areas: Prevention/Education, Intervention/Treatment or Justice/Law Enforcement.
Winchester, INWinchester News Gazette

Matchett & Ward Celebrates 95th Anniversary

95 years ago today, on May 6, 1926 the Winchester Journal-Herald had a couple of small items about a new insurance agency in town. Robert M. Ward had purchased the fire and tornado insurance businesses of Schuyler C. Mendenhall and would begin operating as “The Ward Insurance Agency” at 110 South Meridian Street in the Pretlow Block in Winchester. Mendenhall retained his casualty, hail, and auto insurance businesses as well as his farm loan agency and notary businesses. Mendenhall continue to work from this office until his death the following year. Ward also sold other types of insurance.
Winchester, INkicks96.com

FORMER NORTHEASTERN ADMINISTRATOR ENTERS PRE-TRIAL DIVERSION

(Winchester, IN)--The criminal case against former Northeastern Assistant Superintendent Eric Green has been settled. Green had been charged after providing underage Northeastern male graduates with alcohol at his home in Winchester. Green has entered a pre-trial diversion program. It means that charges against him will be dropped a year from now if he meets certain conditions. Those conditions include permanently surrendering his teaching license, getting counseling, and not getting arrested again.
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

Students, teachers recognized as MEC Star recipients

Each year, every school in the Mid-Eastern Conference recognize two Star students. The students must be seniors who have shown such characteristics as academics, citizenship leadership and service. The award is based on all-around students who are true assets to the school and community. In addition, each student is asked...
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

AARC 48th annual Randolph Co. H.S. art show

Last year was the first time in 47 years that the Art Association of Randolph Co. did not hold their annual art show for Randolph County students. This year, the AARC went into the schools to give awards for art. Participating were:. - Monroe Central, teacher Kristina Smiley, judged by...
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

Monte Cowen Memorial walk/run to be held May 15

Randolph Southern National Honor Society and Spirit Club are excited to once again hold the Monte Cowen Memorial 5k Run/Walk. This time it will be held as a Color Run! The event will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Randolph Southern with same day registration and check in beginning at 8 am and the race starting at 9 am.
Union City, INKokomo Perspective

Prescott: State awards over $2M to help drive local road projects

STATEHOUSE (April 30, 2021) – Indiana recently awarded more than $2 million in state matching grants to local communities for road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City). Through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program, 218 Hoosier cities, towns and counties received a combined total of...