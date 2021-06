Coinbase is finally accepting Dogecoin, the memecoin that began as a joke but which has become one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies today. Coinbase Pro traders will be able to trade Dogecoin, which CEO Brian Armstrong had announced early last month, the company said Tuesday. Coinbase said Dogecoin will not be available on the main Coinbase platform, but the company "will make a separate announcement if and when this support is added."