Participate in survey to map climate change and sustainability classes, research and club activities at CWRU

case.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you teaching, researching, volunteering or taking action on climate change or sustainability at CWRU? Your feedback is needed. The Culture Change for Climate Change Seed Sprint stakeholders are working to map current climate change- and sustainability-related activities undertaken by students, faculty and staff. Your responses could be used in...

thedaily.case.edu
#Cwru#Climate Change#Map#Culture Change#Academic Research#Faculty Research#Climate Research#Research Centers#Cwru#The Seed Sprint Team#Academic Centers#Students#Courses#Teaching#Select Information#Clubs#Straightforward Access
