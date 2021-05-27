Participate in survey to map climate change and sustainability classes, research and club activities at CWRU

CONCORD — The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will co-coordinate a community science investigation of extreme heat in New Hampshire. Partnering in New Hampshire with the League of Conservation Voters and Harris Center for Conservation Education, among others, the nation-wide project is led by the Boston Museum of Science, Northeastern University, SciStarter, and Arizona State University and funded by NOAA. The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will be recruiting community scientists to record data on local temperatures and how those temperatures have impacted daily activities over the summer. Community members will also have the option to participate in an online national forum focused on extreme heat hosted by the Boston Museum of Science as well as a New Hampshire forum following data collection.