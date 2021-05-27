Honoring Rancho Girls Varsity Soccer Class of 2021 players

After taking a lead early in the 1st half, San Mateo HS JV boys lost a squeaker to Carlmont. San Mateo played well in the first half (with the highlight a headed goal by #24 Brandon Perez on a great cross from #9 Nick Kitahata), but was under lots of pressure in the 2nd half. With the game tied and in injury time, Carlmont scored on a last second breakaway after a San Mateo HS corner down the other end of the field. A tough way to lose a game, but an entertaining game to watch.