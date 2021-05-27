Honoring Rancho Girls Varsity Soccer Class of 2021 players
From left to right are: Yazmin Garcia with mother and father Maria and Rodolfo, and brother Manny Garcia; Dora Hernandez with mother and father Amy and Juan, brothers JJ and Daniel Hernandez, and sisters Isabel and Bella Hernandez; Luisa Hernandez with mother Rosenda, sister Camilla, and brother Brian; Natalie Stockham with mother Dena Nelson and stepfather Brian Wurz, brothers Caden Nelson and Nate Stockham, and sister Noelle Stockham; Kaila Misi with mother and father Jodi and Vilia, brother Soni, and sister Lia. Event took place May 20.www.thecommunityvoice.com