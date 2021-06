NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A bullet grazed an Amazon delivery driver’s face after a gunman shot at him during a dispute in Brooklyn on Monday, the NYPD said. The 22-year-old driver was inside his vehicle at the intersection of Dekalb and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick around 11:20 a.m. on Monday when he got into an argument with the gunman, who was on the street, police said.