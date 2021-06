Seventeen-year-old Miranda Johnson, a junior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, loves art and is endowed with a generous spirit. She wanted to do something for the community during the current challenge of distance learning. At first, she thought about helping out with food; then her mother suggested she do something special for youngsters instead. Due to her love of art, Miranda came up with the idea of distributing art supplies to kids who didn’t have access to such items.