Waterville, ME

Mercer Man Sentenced for Waterville Shooting that Hurt 7-Year-Old

By Cindy Campbell
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Mercer man is going to prison for a drive-by shooting in Waterville that injured a 7-year-old girl, while she sat in her bedroom. Gavin Loabe, 19, pleaded guilty to felony assault a month ago. Despite his original claims that he was just driving the vehicle, police say he was the person who fired the shots at a Waterville apartment house. Loabe told authorities that he mistakenly thought someone else lived there. He was sentenced on Wednesday to eight years in prison.

