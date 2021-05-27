Mercer Man Sentenced for Waterville Shooting that Hurt 7-Year-Old
A Mercer man is going to prison for a drive-by shooting in Waterville that injured a 7-year-old girl, while she sat in her bedroom. Gavin Loabe, 19, pleaded guilty to felony assault a month ago. Despite his original claims that he was just driving the vehicle, police say he was the person who fired the shots at a Waterville apartment house. Loabe told authorities that he mistakenly thought someone else lived there. He was sentenced on Wednesday to eight years in prison.q1065.fm